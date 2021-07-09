Ronald Koeman 'worried' about Lionel Messi contract
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has confessed he is feeling nervous about the future of Lionel Messi, who is no longer tied to the club after his contract expired. Messi, who became a free agent on July 1, has agreed most of the terms of a new contract but has been made to wait by Barcelona, who need to reduce their wage budget by an enormous £170m to bring themselves back under the salary cap before they can sign Messi.www.90min.com
Comments / 0