Indy man charged with reckless homicide in connection with deadly 2020 crash on Muncie Bypass
MUNCIE, Ind. — After an investigation spanning ten months, an Indianapolis man faces charges in connection with a deadly crash on the Muncie Bypass. Melvin Lee Weaver, 29, was arrested this week and taken to the Delaware County Jail. Investigators said Weaver was behind the wheel of a pickup truck on Sept. 26, 2020, when he failed to see two vehicles stopped for a red light at McGalliard Road.cbs4indy.com
