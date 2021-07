The Mets sit at the All-Star break as proud owners of a 47-40 record, and, perhaps more importantly, of a 3.5-game lead in the National League East division. While that lead may look solid to most, it is due as much to the failures of Mets NL East rivals as to the Mets own play this season. The Phillies, Braves and Nationals all remain within striking distance of New York, and the superstar-caliber talent on each team helps all pose a credible threat to go on a hot streak in the second half of the season.