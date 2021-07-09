Cancel
Mets Claim Right-Handed Reliever Geoff Hartlieb Off Waivers

By Gabe Angieri
metsmerizedonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets have claimed right-hander Geoff Hartlieb off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Hartlieb was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and the Mets 40-man roster is now full. Pittsburgh designated Hartlieb for assignment on Saturday after three seasons with the team. Hartlieb, 27,...

