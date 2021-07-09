Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen And Many More Join Cross Canadian Ragweed For This Epic 2003 Performance Of “Boys From Oklahoma”
Cross Canadian Ragweed. Randy Rogers. Wade Bowen. Stoney LaRue. Bleu Edmondson. Jason Boland.
On one stage. In Texas. Each singing their own verse of “Boys From Oklahoma.”
I mean, what more do I really need to say?
The performance is from Cross Canadian Ragweed’s 2003 concert at Shadow Canyon in College Station, Texas and it’s just…epic.
Oh, and it even includes a shot at Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
Enjoy.
Yeah, I’m gonna need a minute after that one.
Comments / 0