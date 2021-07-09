Cancel
Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen And Many More Join Cross Canadian Ragweed For This Epic 2003 Performance Of “Boys From Oklahoma”

By Aaron Ryan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVPI6_0asNnBAs00

Cross Canadian Ragweed. Randy Rogers. Wade Bowen. Stoney LaRue. Bleu Edmondson. Jason Boland.

On one stage. In Texas. Each singing their own verse of “Boys From Oklahoma.”

I mean, what more do I really need to say?

The performance is from Cross Canadian Ragweed’s 2003 concert at Shadow Canyon in College Station, Texas and it’s just…epic.

Oh, and it even includes a shot at Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Enjoy.

Yeah, I’m gonna need a minute after that one.

