Buzzworthy Picks 2021: Isaiah Jackson

We continued our 2021 NBA Draft previews with two defensive-minded big men - Real Madrid's Usman Garuba and Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson. Garuba is a 6'8 tank with a 7'2 wingspan who spent the last three years playing in the Real Madrid program and competed in both Liga EBA and Euroleague contests. Real Madrid is one of the more historic squads in Europe, and in 2019 Garuba became the youngest ever starter for the Real Madrid senior team at just 17 years old. While his numbers this season are not eye-popping - 4.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 16.5 minutes a game while shooting 50.4% from the field, 27.5% from three, and 62.3% from the line - he's emerged as one of the best defensive prospects in the 2021 Draft, and did so while competing in the second strongest basketball league in the world. Garuba's combination of size, strength, length, open-court speed, quick-twitch ability, fluidity, motor, and physicality give him true potential to guard 1 through 5 at the next level, and just a quick glance at his highlights show a player with preternatural defensive instincts and feel. His offensive game is much more limited, and he has no sure fire offensive skills besides as a roller, a threat from the dunker spot, and occasional (if inconsistent) success as a corner deep shooter.