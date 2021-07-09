Cancel
NFL

Ask POD: Light at the end of the tunnel

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re still three weeks from the start of training camp, but there are signs everywhere that NFL football is just around the corner. The NHL wrapped up its season this week, and the NBA isn’t far behind. Local beat writers are starting to scatter back from their yearly vacations, while year-round analysts are wrapping up their top-10 lists. Players are giddily posting training camp schedules to their social media pages. Before you know it, football will be the talk of the town again.

