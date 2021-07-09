Cancel
Terry Fontenot confirms Falcons never seriously considered 2021 rebuild

By Dave Choate
The Falcoholic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Fontenot inherited a messy situation in Atlanta. That’s the reality of the situation, given that the Falcons were coming off a 4-12 season and were fairly deep in the red in terms of cap space. One of the big questions of the offseason for Atlanta was whether they’d try to push through that the best they could while also trying to field a competitive roster, or whether they’d accelerate a rebuild by dealing key veterans, refusing to extend or restructure contracts, and generally setting a timeline for contention that begins in 2023 or even 2024 rather than 2021. Rich McKay and Arthur Blank indicated they wanted the latter, and they hired the right general manager and head coach for that.

