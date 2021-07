Jeff McNeil is one Met who doesn’t need the All-Star break. At last, he seems to be hitting his stride. McNeil continued his strong start to July with three hits in five at-bats in Saturday’s doubleheader split against the Pirates at Citi Field. He singled as a pinch-hitter in the opener, a 6-2 loss, and had the big hit in the Mets’ 4-2 nightcap win, a two-run, first-inning double that was his first extra-base hit since coming off the injured list on June 21.