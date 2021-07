Since becoming the first American Idol winner in 2002, Kelly Clarkson has proved herself as a versatile vocalist who can perform songs from nearly any genre, be it pop standards to edgier rock tunes. Though she accumulated an arsenal of pop hits such as “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” “Breakaway,” and “Piece By Piece,” she can also do right by many a country song, as evidenced by her many country collaborations over the years.