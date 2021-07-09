Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

A True Texas Gem Gets the Attention of HGTV

By Jen Austin
Posted by 
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A lot of towns have live music, good food, and piles of good ole Texas charm, but there's one thing that sets this town apart from all the rest and it's gotten the attention of HGTV. History. Gruene, Texas is over near the Hill Country, about an hour north and...

mix931fm.com

Comments / 0

Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Ingram, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Allman
Person
Jack Ingram
Person
George Strait
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Townes Van Zandt
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Jerry Jeff Walker
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Hgtv#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Everyone Needs A Joe In Their Life

Joe will be there to greet you with a lot of love and affection, that's why we all need a Joe in our life. Joe is a Shepherd and Britney Spaniel mix that is a pretty sweet boy who is currently living at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Joe is three years old, weighs about sixty pounds and he's been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pets Fur People's Executive Director Gayle Helms says Joe would thrive in a family with children and would be perfect for a family that already has dogs and or cats. He can be in inside dog too because he's been house trained. Like all adoptees, Joe will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

Fascinating–Are You Seeing an Unusual Number of Bats in East Texas, Too?

I've seen these little bats in the evenings in the past. But lately, at least at my house, the number has seemed to grow considerably. In the spring and summer, when it’s not too terribly hot, I like to sit on the porch in the evenings and enjoy the peacefulness that comes with the end of a busy day. The last bit of sunlight puts on quite a show as it peaks through the large trees from the west.
Lindale, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Last Month’s Lindale Sign War was Full of Shenanigans and Smiles

I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. I was in the multiple award winning Lindale High School Band under the direction of "Butch" Almany. I was even one of 70 something of us that went to Lindale Independent School District from kindergarten through graduation. So yes, I'm proud to say that I was, and still am to a degree, a Lindale Eagle. Last month, my hometown engaged in a bit of a "war" that brought some fun and smiles to the town.
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

If You Could Change One Thing About East Texas What Would it be?

Every day we make choices on what we want to eat, what to wear, and even where to live. Most of us living here in East Texas love it, that's why we choose to be here. We could go somewhere else but life is good here. Although there is always something that we wish we could change. If you could change one thing about East Texas what would it be?
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

Texas Born Actor Charles Robinson, “Mac” From Night Court, Dead At 75

Sad news to pass along to you as we have learned that one of the unsung stars of stage and screen, remembered mostly for his work in the 80's has passed away. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Actor Charles Robinson, best known for his role as "Mac Robinson" on the long running NBC sitcom "Night Court" passed away at the age of 75. Robinson passed on Sunday from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Here’s Where To Find The Best Burgers In Tyler

Burger options seem unlimited in Tyler, just like burger toppings. We've got a list of some of the best burger joints in town right here. The single, double or even triple meat hamburger is a staple in nearly every East Texans' diet. It's something we grew up eating beginning with the single patty kids meal at the drive thru and our love continued as we got older. We eventually progressed to the adult sized burger and often added many toppings and condiments to dress it out.
Hallsville, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Sorry Hallsville, The Old Fred’s Won’t Be An HEB

Even though its sad to see one business shut down, the flip side is the excitement of wondering and guessing what's going to be the next new business to come into town. Folks in Hallsville are trying to figure out what could be coming to their town after one business has exited but another one could be coming in its place.
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

My First Post-Pandemic Trip to Six Flags Over Texas Was No Big Surprise

I noticed something during my visit to Six Flags Over Texas over the weekend, and I have to say I wasn't surprised. There's one thing that even the pandemic can't change. Long lines! Holy cats, people will wait forever for a 2-minute rickety whirl around metal tracks. My first post-pandemic trip to Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington included no shortage of long lines for rides and concessions.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mix 93.1

Texas Woman Shares Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets Crust for Us to Try

Our travels this Summer will most likely take us somewhere in Texas. Is there really any other place we'd want to vacation in, anyway? As we do on any Texas road trip, a stop at Buc-ee's is not only essential, but mandatory. There, we will refuel our gas tank and our body. After seeing this recipe, however, you'll want to pick up an extra bag of Beaver Nuggets to try after getting back from your trip.
Longview, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Red Robin In Longview Is Permanently Closed

So much for temporary, it's permanent now. When you want a juicy burger in Longview, you now have one less choice. The Longview location of Red Robin on Loop 281 east of the mall is now permanently closed. In 2016 it was announced that a new burger chain would be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy