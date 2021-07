SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Sitka officials are encouraging residents to wear masks amid a spike in coronavirus cases. Masks are now required in city buildings, and one official is telling people to mask up whether or not they received vaccines. The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported that the city has seen a spike of 60 new cases in the last week. Nearly a third of those were in people who have been fully vaccinated. City officials said in a statement that the spike is not the failure of the vaccine. They said the vaccine does not provide 100% protection, but does decrease the severity of the illness, reduce hospitalizations and decrease the risk of death.