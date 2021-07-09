Cancel
The Summer of Road Trips

Colorado County Citizen
 8 days ago

5 tips to make your 2021 road trips successful and safe. (Family Features) It’s officially summer road trip season, which means it’s time to pack your bags, pick a destination on the map and go. According to the U.S. Travel Association, while nearly 9 in 10 American travelers have plans to travel in the next six months, it won’t be overseas. With cities starting to loosen travel restrictions and more parks reopening, this summer offers the perfect opportunity to visit places you’ve always wanted to see and the people you’ve missed the most.

