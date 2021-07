After all of this time, Amarillo still has some surprises for me. I recently found out about Mariposa, the eco-village in Amarillo. Have you ever been to Mariposa?. I wasn't sure what to expect when I started digging into what Mariposa is. Part of me was expecting to find photos of yurts with goats freely roaming through a wild flower infested patch of land. Another part of me expected to find some form of odd architecture, maybe self sustaining spheres made out of some strange imported clay.