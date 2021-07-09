Cancel
Bozeman police seeking help identifying red car in connection to shooting

By Bret Hauff Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver of a vehicle spotted leaving the scene of a double shooting at Bozeman Pond earlier this week is wanted for questioning, according to law enforcement. Bozeman Police Department on Friday released two blurry images captured by a patrol vehicle responding to the shooting of what appears to be a red car traveling east on Huffine Lane at 10:19 p.m. on the Fourth of July. It’s unclear if the vehicle is connected to the suspect, Bozeman Police Sergeant Detective Joseph Swanson said in an interview.

