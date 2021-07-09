PODCAST: Just how good are the offenses Oregon will face in 2021?

Oregon's defense was among the best in the nation in 2019. Statistically, it was among the best the school has produced. For whatever reason, and there are numerous possible explanations, the Ducks weren't as good during the shortened 2020 season. The Ducks dropped their rank on the Pac-12 leaderboard in each of the primary statistical categories. They fell from second to sixth in scoring defense, from second to fifth in total defense and from second to seventh in both rushing and passing defense.