PODCAST: Just how good are the offenses Oregon will face in 2021?
Oregon's defense could be in for a bounce back year, but maybe not for why you'd think. On today's Autzen Audibles podcast, Erik Skopil tackles what he sees as the strengths and weaknesses of Oregon's upcoming opponents on offense. Most of the offenses will not be led by returning players and those that are back, have not been all-conference players. Later in the show, he turns his attention to Oregon's historical recruiting run and just how special it has been.247sports.com
