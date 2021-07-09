Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

In this week’s ‘Bad Batch,’ another fan-favorite ‘Star Wars’ character gets an origin story

Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. In “Devil’s Deal,” the Empire makes a play for control of Ryloth, homeworld of the Twi’leks, stoking the fires of rebellion in the process. This is an unusual episode of The Bad Batch, in that the Bad Batch doesn’t actually appear until past the 13-minute mark, underscoring Lucasfilm’s recent obsession with cameos and crossovers (what some critics have called the “Marvelization” of Star Wars since at least 2018).

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bad Batch#Reviewed#Empire#Lucasfilm Animation#Espn#Hulu#Imperial#The Rebel Alliance#Omega#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is still searching for its reason to exist

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch follow. Making spin-off TV shows is an unpredictable business. Joey was a high-profile vehicle for one of the leads from sitcom phenomenon Friends, yet lasted just two seasons. Seattle-based Cheers follow-up Frasier, on the other hand, turned a supporting barfly into a superstar as the show went on to run for 11 years (a comeback is also in the offing), and hoover up every award going.
TV Showsgamingideology.com

Star Wars reboot: ‘Rey returns to show off new Jedi Order’

Star Wars hero Rey Skywalker (Ridley) walked away from Episode Nine – The Rise of Skywalker as the only remaining Jedi in the universe. The character saved the galaxy by defeating Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and ending the Dark Side’s rule. However, Star Wars great Mike Zeroh claims she will make a triumphant return in an upcoming Disney Plus TV show.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 12 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News and Everything You Need To Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The story of the galaxy far, far away furthers as Star Wars: The Bad Batch goes deeper into another run full of revelations and surprises. As Episode 12 is underway, here is everything you need to know to be prepared, get your countdown ready with the release date and time, and make sure you don’t miss anything in the series!
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Common Ground - Review

My biggest problem that has been a common theme with the first ten episodes of The Bad Batch and has no signs of slowing down is the sheer lack of agency post Order 66. It’s like the show was built around Clone Force 99 surviving Order 66 itself, but once the event actually happened, they’ve already run out of ideas and this episode feels straight up interested in pushing Omega out of the way in favour of an old-school episode that doesn’t really have anything to say.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

The Bad Batch Episode 11 Recap: A Familiar Character Makes The Devil's Deal

It's Friday once again which means it's time for a new episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Considering that the animated series is closing in on its last few episodes, Episode 11 didn't waste any time getting into the action. We are immediately reunited with two familiar characters who are caught in the middle of the Devil's Deal.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Fails to Deliver on Big Promises in “Common Ground”

When “Common Ground” opens, it flaunts the scale and flavor of a Clone Wars episode sans Tom Kane’s narrated montage. It begins not on the Bad Batch (Dee Bradley Baker) pondering an issue, but on a planet in peril and a worried senator, Avi Singh (Alexander Siddig), looking over his civilians in an Imperial gunpoint situation. This time, we’re witnessing the post-Republic era where the Republic-turned-Empire is the antagonist with the clone army unambiguously serving the oppressors in a tyrannical occupation. And this is the first Bad Batch episode where a Separatist plays an active supporting role.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Fans Are OBSESSED With Filoni’s Newest Character

In last week’s installment of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Episode 11 (“Devil’s Deal”), fans met Dave Filoni’s newest clone trooper character — Howzer (Dee Bradley Baker) — for the first time, and now they can’t get enough. Much like Captain Rex before him, Captain Howzer has become an instant fan-favorite.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals Who Is Behind All Those Bounty Hunter Attacks

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch, someone put a bounty on Omega's head, and now we know who it is. There's a full-scale War of the Bounty Hunters going on in another corner of the Star Wars galaxy. At the same time, The Bad Batch has set two fan-favorites against each other. Clone Force 99 previously tangled with Fennec Shand in the show's fourth episode, "Cornered." Later, after Fennec failed to bring Omega in, Cad Bane took the job. He succeeded in capturing Omega only to lose her when Fennec showed back up. We know why Omega is valuable. Now we know that the bounty hunter battles taking place on the show are the results of allies keeping secrets from each other. SPOILERS follow for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Bounty Lost."
TV & VideosA.V. Club

A new mission brings Star Wars: The Bad Batch back to basics

The Bad Batch, perhaps more than any other Star Wars prequel series, has a unique opportunity to explore how the Empire settles all the lingering disputes and various power vacuums that remain following that abruptly decisive end to the Clone Wars, up close and personal. Consider the sharpshooter Crosshair—once a...
Movies/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Breakdown: The Details and History That Enrich “Common Ground”

This post contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The Empire has occupied Raxus, the former capital of the Confederacy of Independent Systems. Captain Bragg, the Imperial tasked with pacifying the planet, makes a very public show of strength and solidarity, using their Senator, Avi Singh, as a puppet to tell them it will all be okay. Singh, though initially agreeing to collaboration with the Empire, decides mid-speech to turn on the Empire. After a public display of defiance, the senator is arrested.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Suggests That Cad Bane And Boba Fett’s Duel Is Canon

After his introduction in the first season finale of The Clone Wars, bounty hunter Cad Bane quickly became a favorite among fans. For years it was assumed he met his end at the hands of Boba Fett towards the end of the titular conflict, but even though he reappeared in The Bad Batch, a visual detail suggests their fateful encounter canonically took place.
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FUTURAMA Star Billy West On A Possible Disney+ Revival, Favorite Characters, And The Show's Ending (Exclusive)

Billy West is a legend in the world of voice acting, and he's brought a seemingly endless list of iconic characters to life on the big and small screen over the years. One of his biggest early roles, however, was when he got to lend his voice to Bugs Bunny in Space Jam, a movie that's celebrating its 25th anniversary by being released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on July 6th.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars: The first-look trailer for The Bad Batch episode 10 is out now

It’s been an exciting journey thus far when it comes to The Bad Batch, and what we hope is just the first season out of many. And as we keep track of how many episodes are left, we’re in luck. This week’s episode marks 10 out of 16, so there’s still plenty of story to be told before the finale. And what an exciting story it’s been, at that.
Moviesthestreamable.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ and ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Included In Streaming Projects Announced This Week

“Star Wars: Visions,” a collection of animated short films from Lucasfilm, will stream on Disney+ this fall, courtesy of seven Japanese anime studios: Kamikaze Douga (“Batman Ninja”), Geno Studio (“Golden Kamuy”), Studio Colorido (“Pokémon: Twilight Wings”), Trigger (“Promare,” “Kill la Kill”), Kinema Citrus (“Made in Abyss”), Science Saru (“Adventure Time”) and Production IG (“Attack on Titan”). Each studio will use its signature animation and storytelling styles to create its own vision of the Star Wars galaxy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy