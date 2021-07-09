Cancel
Traverse City, MI

People rush to stabilize malfunctioning ride at National Cherry Festival in Traverse City

Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople rushed to stabilize a malfunctioning ride Thursday night at the National Cherry festival in Traverse City, according to a report from Up North Live. Videos shared to social media show a Magic Carpet ride in the Arnold's Amusements Midway swaying back and forth as people rush forward to hang onto the front railing of the ride. Be warned, the video features some strong language.

