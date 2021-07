The views expressed are those of the individual authors and not necessarily those of DTN, its management or employees. Agriculture data is an important tool for improving both farm production and environmental outcomes. We farmers have been tracking ag data for ages -- taking stock of what works and what doesn't. Today's tools offer the opportunity to do that with more precision and could provide even greater insights. But we need to expand the connection and use of data across regions and landscapes to better understand the effects of conservation practices on agricultural production.