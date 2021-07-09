Commentary: A movie just in time for another Summer of Soul

Where were you on July 20, 1969? Unless you were among the thousands fortunate enough to have been in Mount Morris Park for the opening of the Harlem Cultural Festival, chances are you were glued to a television set witnessing another historical milestone: that was the Sunday on which man first walked on the moon. When Walter Cronkite mentioned the concert on the CBS Evening News, it was probably the last time the event was discussed in public. The footage sat in a basement for 50 years, apparently waiting for Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson to come along and give the occasion its correct historical context and importance. Summer of Soul is more than just an assemblage of nostalgia; it’s a document of the times.