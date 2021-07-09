Commentary: A movie just in time for another Summer of Soul
It started with a text message containing the trailer of the new documentary, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could not be Televised). A couple of days later, a group of friends streamed the entire movie on a projector screen in a neighborhood backyard. The final straw was when another friend sneaked off on Monday morning and watched it at my new neighborhood movie house, Living Room Theaters, and bragged about it on Facebook. All of my friends loved it.thestatehousefile.com
Comments / 0