Michigan State

Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in St. Clair County preparing to shift traffic starting July 10

michigan.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in St. Clair County preparing to shift traffic starting July 10. Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin shifting I-69 traffic to the newly built roadway beginning Saturday, July 10. This work is part of a $38 million investment to rebuild nearly 6 miles of I-69 from Miller Road to M-19, and M-19 from I-69 to Burt Road.

www.michigan.gov

Comments / 1

