Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in St. Clair County preparing to shift traffic starting July 10
Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in St. Clair County preparing to shift traffic starting July 10. Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin shifting I-69 traffic to the newly built roadway beginning Saturday, July 10. This work is part of a $38 million investment to rebuild nearly 6 miles of I-69 from Miller Road to M-19, and M-19 from I-69 to Burt Road.www.michigan.gov
Comments / 1