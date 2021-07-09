North Charleston Engineering Firm Awarded $40M IDIQ MATOC

Hana Engineers and Consultants LLC and its JV partner Bay West LLC have been selected to compete for a $40 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity Multiple Award Task Order Contract from the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Louisville District, for Environmental Engineering Services throughout USACE’s mission areas. The contract covers investigation and remediation of hazardous, toxic, and radioactive wastes in soil and groundwater, particularly in complex geologic and hydrogeologic settings. Hana-Bay West was one of five firms selected for the contract, task orders for which will be competed over the next five years.