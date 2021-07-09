Wausau area obituaries July 9, 2021

Adeline R. Brandenburg

Adeline R. Brandenburg, 105, of Wausau, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 4, 2021, with her daughter, Karla Westcott by her side.

She was born June 14, 1916, at home in the Town of Texas, daughter of Gustave and Ottilie (Edelburg) Prellwitz. Adeline married Charles (Charlie) Brandenburg on January 1, 1942. They met by chance in Brokaw-Adeline had visited her sister, Helen, at work and they decided to watch the baseball game that Charlie was pitching. He always said that he loved her the first time he saw her. Adeline graduated from Wausau High School in 1934.

Adeline worked at First American Bank (now BMO Harris) for decades and supervised the Safety Deposit Box department for many years prior to her retirement in 1978. Adeline was also a member and officer of the American Institute of Banking and attended meetings and conferences on behalf of First American Bank across the country.

Adeline was intelligent, well spoken (fluent in German), classy, confident, compassionate, and kind. Countless folks have mentioned that she was one of the most wonderful people they’d ever met. She was very proud of her German heritage and believed that we are all immigrants. For many years after WWII, she sent care packages to over 70 family members in Germany. On a visit to Germany many years later, she learned the children of the families she helped had kept small mementos from her care packages. She traveled to Germany on numerous occasions, the first time in 1927, and also visited France, Austria, and Russia. While in St. Petersburg, Russia, at the age of 81, she fulfilled a lifelong dream to walk the Winter Palace Parade Grounds where her father marched and served as a member of Czar Nicholas II’s Honor Guard. She traveled extensively throughout the United States and visited Costa Rica twice. She had an impeccable sense of style and was always well dressed. She also loved shoes, especially high heels.

Adeline loved her family, especially her granddaughters. Her granddaughters spent countless hours playing, crafting, and cooking in her big pink house. She made them Halloween and Fasching costumes and packed their lunches in crisp white bags with pictures of flowers on them.

She was a legendary hostess and held countless large family gatherings. Every Sunday for 23 years, she cooked for and dined with her brother Walter (and anyone else that wanted to join), until the time of his death.

She had a large garden and enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers. She had an uncanny ability to find four leaf clovers in her yard. We are blessed with fond memories spent with her in the garden and at her home.

Adeline also volunteered throughout her life. She was a member and officer of the Deutscher Club and the Gladiolus Society. She was an active member and volunteer at Zion Lutheran Church. She volunteered at the Bethesda Thrift Store until she was 101. She also had her driver’s license renewed at the age of 101 and loved to drive fast.

She is survived by her cherished daughter Karla (Brandenburg) Westcott, granddaughters Keele (Al) and Devin; Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and cousins in the US and Germany.

She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband Charlie, her grandson Logan Michael Westcott, her son in law, Michael Westcott, her parents, brothers, Ben, Christian, Fred (Fritz), and Walter Prellwitz; and sisters, Helen (Morris) Brandenburg, Emma (Ed) Hauch, Margaret (Bruno) Josiger, and infant sister Theophile.

Funeral services will be on Sunday, July 11 at Zion Lutheran Church (709 N. 6th Street, Wausau). Visitation will be from the 3:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 pm on Sunday. Rev. Steven Gjerde and Rev. Christopher Johnson will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery on Monday. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com. In honor of Adeline’s Sunday dinners, a catered chicken dinner (to go) will be available to guests during the visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be used towards a permanent memorial designated in her honor at Zion.

Paul E. Polkinghorne

Paul E. Polkinghorne, age 79, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home.

Paul was born on August 5, 1941, in Ishpeming, Michigan. He was the only child of the late Clifford (Kip) and Alice (Peterson) Polkinghorne. Paul was a graduate of Negaunee High School class of 1959. He married Patricia Arseneau with whom he recently celebrated 62 wonderful years. Paul went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northern Michigan University and taught Art in various places, most notably at Wausau East High School, until his retirement.

Paul had a dedication to the teaching and creation of Art. He was eagerly involved with his students at Wausau Art festivals and Art shows. He was the creative artist chosen by The Wisconsin Barn Beautification Project to enhance the area with his talents through a mural which he shared with his students as a class project. This giant mural was seen by thousands for years, located on Hwy 51 just north of Wausau. Whether coaching or watching, Paul also had a passion for sports. During his teaching career, he coached high school football, track, and boys and girls swimming. He loved watching college sports and was a huge Michigan State fan. This same enthusiasm often brought him to Madison to take in a Badger game.

After retirement, Paul and Patricia purchased the North End Pub, in 1993, where they spent many years making memories with both old and new friends. He also enjoyed giving back to his community as a member of the Big Bull Falls Lions Club. Paul especially loved his family and spending time with them. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Paul is survived by his wife Patricia; their children and spouses, Chris of Ishpeming, MI, Keith (Debi) of Brillion, and Kirk (Heather) of Wausau; four grandchildren, Christian, Lauren (Nick) Janous, Evan (Dylan), and Norah.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul’s name to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. A special thank you to their compassionate and caring staff for all they did for Paul and his family.

To share memories and condolences with Paul’s family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.

Donald E. Schendel

Donald E. Schendel, 83, of Kronenwetter, passed away July 7, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with his loving partner Pam by his side.

Don was born December 4, 1937 in Tomah, Wisconsin to the late Edwin and Wilma (Kohler) Schendel. Immediately after graduating from high school, Don joined the US Navy and served in Vietnam. After serving his country, Don went on to own and operate a fox farm for many years. He met his partner of 15 years, Pam Leahy, at Krueger Floral, where she worked. They’ve been inseparable ever since. Don joined his canine companion, Penny, in Heaven and we know they are taking care of one another. We will miss them both so, so much.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held by the family later this summer.

Ronald M. Heller

Ronald M. Heller of Tomahawk passed away at home in his sleep.

He was born on October 28, 1934 to the late Milton and Alma (Spindler) Heller. Ron grew up in Rib Mountain and was a 1954 graduate of Wausau Senior High School.

On November 19, 1954 he married his high school sweetheart, LouAnn Leitermann. They moved to Louisiana while he served in the Army, after moving back, he worked at Juneau Auto Supply and eventually spent over 30 years with Wisconsin Public Service until his retirement in 1994.

Ronald loved the outdoors, snowmobiling, hunting, and fishing. He took great pride in his home and made sure his family always had fun when they visited. Ron was a wonderful and caring father, papa and mentor.

Survivors include his daughters, Renee (Keith) Litzer and Brenda (Dave) Frome both of Wausau; granddaughters, Rachel (Will) Landon and Shannen (Ben) Litzer Klatt both of Wausau; great-grandson, Oliver Landon; brother-in-law, Jim Leitermann of Schofield and many dear friends and relatives.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Alma (Spindler) Heller; sister and husband, Earlene (Heller) and Ken Burns; brother, Jim Heller, and sister-in-law, Sandra (Leitermann) Nash.

Funeral Service will be 1:30 pm, Monday July 12 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street Wausau, with visitation from 11:00 am – 1:30pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau. Helke funeral home is assisting the family. www.Helke.com

The family would especially like to thank Ronald’s friends and neighbors for everything they did for him.

Agnes C. Adamski

Agnes Catherine Adamski, 90, formerly of Edgar, passed away peacefully Wednesday March 10th, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Agnes was born January 18, 1931 in Edgar, daughter of the late Louis and Clara (Braun) Schueller. On June 9, 1952, she married Felix F. Adamski at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. He preceded her in death June 12, 2001.

Agnes and Felix were dairy and ginseng farmers prior to their retirement. As a teenager and young adult she worked as a nanny, at the Red Owl grocery store, a restaurant, at the Badger Basket Inc. factory, and at the telephone company as a switchboard operator.

Her primary focus in life was caring for her family. Feeding a family of eight every day on a farm consisted of tending to a very large garden, canning, and freezing. Almost daily, the smell of freshly made bread, pies, or dessert would be wafting from her kitchen. What a treat for her children and grandchildren to be there to get the first bite of anything she made. Many of her recipes have become family favorites and continue to be made for holiday gatherings. Even into adulthood, her children could count on her to have their favorite foods in the house when they arrived for a visit. Gatherings at Agnes’s house were legendary for the “buffet” that fed the large extended family.

Agnes loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They cherished her quick wit, stories about life, her understanding and compassion, and her exceptionally cozy handmade quilts. She enjoyed playing cards, never turned down a crossword puzzle, including the one in the Wausau Daily Herald, completing puzzle books and taking trips to the casino. Agnes also thoroughly enjoyed game shows, EWTN and watching the Molly B Polka Party. Agnes was involved with the Circle of Joy, was a member of the Christian Mother’s (St Francis Cabrini group) and was an active member of St John’s parish. Agnes was a devout Catholic and strongly believed in the power of prayer.

Agnes is survived by her four daughters, Bev (Joseph) Hildebrandt, Madison, Catherine Adamski, PhD, Orrington, Maine, Darlene (Tony) Kramer, Appleton, Evy (David) Deininger, Appleton; daughter-in-law, Mary Adamski, Sun Prairie; 11 grandchildren; Beth (Austin) Martin, Katie (Jim) Klug, Ben Simms, Jeff Simms, Kelly (Jason Kuehl) Simms, Heidi (Alex) Smith, Stephanie Catherine Kramer, Michael Deininger, Tracy Kuehl, Nick Adamski, Sara Adamski; 7 great grandchildren; Noah Martin, Oliver and Zachary Klug, Josephine Agnes Kuehl, Jack Smith, Troy and Azara Kuehl; siblings, Oliver (Helen) Schueller, Dorothy Schueller, Jeannie Heidmann; sister-in-law, Alvina Winistorfer; brother-in-law, Leroy (Judy) Adamski; sister-in-law Sandy Schueller.

Agnes was preceded in death by two sons, Allan and Fred Adamski, two grandsons, Craig and Kevin Adamski, siblings, Alois, Victor, George, Sylvarious, Lawrence “Butch” Schueller and Marie Krause.

The family would like to thank Dr. Tom Stoffel who provided Agnes with exceptional medical support and genuine care and compassion throughout her life. Also, to the Renaissance Weston staff who kept Agnes comfortable and safe this past year and the Palliative Care team at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for providing Agnes with excellent care in her short time there.

A special thank you to Agnes’ younger sister and best friend – Jeannie Heidmann. Agnes thought the world of Jeannie who provided so much love, care, and support. Also, to Agnes’ extended family and neighbors who ran errands for her, kept her driveway cleared, fixed things when needed and just about anything else that was asked.

In lieu of plants or flowers, a memorial is being established in Agnes name.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 16, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Current Covid restrictions will be observed.

Online condolences may be expressed at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home at www.petersonkraemer.com.

John and Dorothy Parker

John Parker, 98, passed away in Merrill, on November 18, 2020 with his beloved wife, Dorothy, at his side and holding his hand.

John and Dorothy were married for 73 years and met as teens at the fence between their two farms in rural Hannibal, Wisconsin.

Dorothy Parker, 91, passed away in Merrill, on January 20, 2021. She was born April 6, 1929 in Blaine, Minnesota, the fourth of six children of Lawrence and Sophie Gwiazdon.

John and Dorothy were long time, hardworking members of St. Matthew’s, and few church activities took place without their joyful participation.

In the spirit of that joy, a Memorial Mass for John and Dorothy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 22, 2021 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Grace A. Wierzba

Grace Ann Wierzba, 84 of Weston passed away at the Hospice House on July 2, 2021.

She was born on May 6, 1937 to Anton and Frances Zimbauer. She graduated in 1955 from D.C. Everest High school. She married the love of her life Chester Wierzba on September 10, 1955 in Wausau.

Grace was a homemaker much of her life but had several part-time jobs along the way. She enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, boating, and visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Polka music and family get togethers.

She is survived by her loving husband Chet, son Jerry (Pam) Wierzba, daughter Pam Wierzba, daughter in law Deb Wysocki, brother Al (Karen) Zimbauer, sister Nancy (Dennis) Southworth, grandchildren Rachel (Jake) Baudhuin, Ross Wierzba, John Wierzba, great-grandchildren Liam Baudhuin & Blake Baudhuin and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Mark and sister Lorraine. Grace will be missed by all that loved her so.

A special thank you to Aspirus Home Hospice and Aspirus Hospice House for their compassion and loving care of Grace. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Aspirus Hospice program in memory of Grace.

Services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Parish with visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00a.m. Officiated by Father Greg Bohren and co-officiant Father Alan Wierzba. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Julie A. Resch

God gives each of us a certain number of days and Julie’s number was 21,174. Julie Ann (Schaar) Resch died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at age 58 after an 11 month hard-fought battle against pancreatic cancer and a 14 year fight with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. Julie had a lot of choice words for her cancer, as do we but we will keep it clean here and just say that cancer sucks (Sorry, Gramie, but it does suck).

Julie Ann Schaar was born on July 3, 1963 in Tigerton, Wisconsin to the late James and Ramona (Godin) Schaar. She was raised in Wittenberg, where she played outside until the street lights came on, rode her bike to Wilson Lake, and made lifelong friends through school and their neighborhood. Julie was a 1981 graduate of Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School where she played tennis and took classes in childcare.

In September of 1981, she married Peter Resch, Birnamwood. They later divorced, but Julie remained a sister, aunt, and friend of the Resch family for the rest of her life. Those relationships are ones she treasured all of her days.

Julie and Peter ran the Resch Family Dairy farm in Birnamwood until their divorce, and it was while on the farm that she began doing daycare for area families. Once she moved to town, she owned and operated Julie’s Family Daycare from September of 1999 – August of 2020 when cancer forced her to close her doors. Being involved in the lives of children was always Julie’s passion. Throughout the years she was a CCD and VBS teacher at St. Philomena Catholic Church, a Confirmation Sponsor to 3, a Girl Scout Leader for 15+ years, and a “fair weather” (literally, her game attendance depended on the weather!) fan of baseball, football, and basketball. Wherever you could find one of her “kids” – biological, daycare, or otherwise claimed – you would find her cheering them on in whatever sport they played. Julie was also “Mom” to many of her children’s friends, a title that remains even to this day. Julie’s favorite job was being Nona to her grandbabies and she treasured every moment with them.

Julie is survived by her “Big Loves” Tanya and Scott Gehrig, Hatley, Krystal and Rick Schairer, Birnamwood, and Brett and Melissa Resch, Birnamwood, as well as her “Little Loves” – Oliver & Morgan Gehrig and Emmitt & Maverick Resch as well as her fur-baby loves – Blake, Gatsby, & Tesla Schairer. She is further survived by her sisters – Kathy Schaar, Wabeno, Debby Schaar, Wabeno, and Shelly (Rod) Karcz, Birnamwood; and their children Matthew (Kandace) and his son, Jayden, and Adam (Kaylin) Karcz and their son, Maddox, as well as brothers-and-sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, and daycare kids too numerous to count, all of whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her grandbabies “Poppy” Gehrig, Cordelia & Shannon Resch all in pregnancy, a brother, Michael, in infancy, and Brock Hannawell, a daycare kid taken too soon.

Julie was never a fan of obituaries that sugar coated a person’s personality and always made her kids promise to tell it like it was; so here it is. Julie was stubborn as a mule, independent to a fault, and liked things done “her way”. But each of these qualities made Julie who she was, and even though they drove us all crazy, we will miss even these moments. Julie will also be remembered by many for her compassion, her smile, and her love of all things Mickey Mouse. Julie had a variety of bird feeders in her yard and got excited each time her favorites – cardinals, orioles, indigo buntings, and hummingbirds would come to visit. It was well known that squirrels and chipmunks were the enemy and had to be destroyed at any cost. Her optimism and her motto – “it is what it is” through her battles with both leukemia and pancreatic cancer were an inspiration to all those who were blessed to know her.

Our eternal gratitude goes to Dr. Christopher Peterson, Aspirus Oncology, Dr. Eric Johnson, GI Associates, the Aspirus Pain Management Clinic, the team at the Volm Cancer Center in Antigo, the nurses at Aspirus Hospital’s Oncology and MAP units, as well as the Emergency Room staff, our team at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice, Gwidt Pharmacy, and “Nona’s Prayer Warriors” for their love, care, compassion, and prayers throughout this journey. They are all angels on earth for all they have done for our Mama.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 4 pm – 7 pm at Schmidt Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood as well as from 9 am until the time of the service at St. Philomena Church. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Julie’s name. A few of her favorites were St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and The American Cancer Society.

Julie’s biggest regret was not being able to see her grandbabies grow up. Please help us keep Julie’s memory alive for them by sharing your favorite memory of her at: nonasfight@gmail.com.

Theodore B. Wierzba

Theodore ‘Teddy’ B. Wierzba, 66, of Aniwa, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at is home after a long battle with cancer.

Ted was born on April 1, 1955 in Schofield, the son of Benedict and Agnes (Kurszewski) Wierzba. He was united in marriage to Karla Haataja on August 12, 1978 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mosinee.

Ted was a semi-truck driver for Marathon Mail Service before his retirement. He enjoyed many home projects and being in the woods, whether it was cutting wood, spending time out in his hunting shack, or just clearing trails with his tractor. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and his children. The unconditional love he gave for his family is the greatest gift he has given us. Ted will always be remembered for the love and laughter he shared with family, friends and everyone he met. He could always make people laugh.

Ted is survived by his wife, Karla; two children, Misty and T.J. Wierzba; and ten siblings, Mary Miller, Dennis (Linda) Wierzba, Walter (Michelle) Wierzba, Patrick (Karen) Wierzba, LeRoy Wierzba, Richard (Cathy) Wierzba, Margaret Webb, Barb (Lenny) Hollman, Irene Wierzba, and Wilma Kolbeck as well as many other relatives and friends.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leonard Wierzba, Ken Wierzba, Roger Wierzba, and Florian Kolbeck, and two brothers-in-law, Frank Miller and Newell Webb.

Per Ted’s wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial gathering held at a later date. Thank you to family and friends who supported us during Ted’s illness.

The family would like to thank the great staff at LeRoyer Hospice who made it possible for Ted to be at home when he passed.