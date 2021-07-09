Cancel
Odessa, TX

Odessa Man Tries to Have Sex With 11-Year-Old Girl, Meets the FBI Instead

By Luke Matsik
 8 days ago
An Odessa man was arrested by the FBI the night of Wednesday, July 7th after he admitted to driving to Lubbock to have sex with an 11-year-old girl. KAMC News reports that the suspect, 35-year-old Andrew Juaquez, had met with a woman on the internet using a service called Skout. It's said that the woman was occasionally kicked off the service for having sexually explicit conversations about children.

Temple Motel Standoff and Shootout Ends with Suspect in Custody

If you think you had a bad day, imagine being a guest at the hotel where police had to talk a guy out of his room after a shootout and standoff. Police say their gunman is 43-year-old Benjamin Troche. I found his mugshot on the Bell County Jail's inmate roster, but it's a photo from an arrest in 2013. No charges or bond information had been posted Tuesday evening, but that will surely change in the next few hours. According to the roster, he's a resident of Temple.

