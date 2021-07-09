WestEdge Foundation Announces Permit Approval to Improve Drainage and Reduce Flooding

Charleston, South Carolina (June 18, 2021) — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management has issued a critical area permit to the WestEdge Foundation which will allow WestEdge to continue its work to improve drainage and reduce flooding events along Lockwood Boulevard, Hagood Avenue, and Fishburne Street. The permit facilitates beneficial infrastructure investments that will help protect the community from flooding and contamination impacts and allows for the continued advancement of the WestEdge development. In addition to the critical area permit, OCRM will send its State certifications to the Corps of Engineers that will enable the Corps to finalize their permitting decision.