Financial Reports

Ind.inv.tst Share News (IIT)

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

- Urban Logistics REIT PLC - investor in UK industrial properties - Raises gross proceeds of GBP108.3 million from oversubscribed placing of 65.9 million shares at 155 pence each. Chair Nigel Rich says: "The urban logistics sector continues to benefit from long term structural momentum created by the growth in e-commerce. This significant injection of capital will enable the company to continue its growth and capture a pipeline of attractive assets."

Stocks

North Atl.smlr Share News (NAS)

Frenkel Topping Group PLC - Manchester, England-based investment advice company - North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC has purchased 625,000 shares at a price of 56 pence each, totalling GBP350,000. As Non-Executive Director Christopher Mills is on the board of North Atlantic Smaller, he is now interested in 25.0...
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Stocks

Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

Diageo plc ('Diageo') announces today that it has purchased 67,750 of its ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence each on the London Stock Exchange and other recognised investment exchanges from UBS AG London Branch as follows. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Diageo on 12 May 2021, as announced on 12 May 2021:
Stocks

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 30,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 932.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Financial Reports

Abdn.nw.dwn Share News (ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC - investment trust - For the year ended April 30, net asset value total return was 43.4%, compared to benchmark MSCI All Countries Asia Pacific ex Japan Index, which returned 35.7%. Net asset value per share as at April 30 was 369.97 pence, up...
Stocks

Transaction in Own Shares

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 15 July 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
Markets

Share Price Information for Angus Energy (ANGS)

The Company has received the following TR‐1 notification set out below without amendment. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which...
Grocery & Supermaket

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc amd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
Financial Reports

IN BRIEF: Atlas Mara to delist as part of agreement with creditors

Atlas Mara Ltd - Sub-Saharan Africa banking investor - Enters support and override agreement with 88% of creditors with debt outstanding for the company's and ABC Holdings Ltd's financing arrangements. Key terms of the agreement is that credits with direct facilities to Atlas Mara have agreed to forbearances concerning the...
Business

Pires Investments investee CameraMatics announces new partnership

(Alliance News) - Pires Investments PLC investee CameraMatics has partnered with UK transport and logistics operator Maritime Transport Ltd to fit connected smart camera systems across its entire fleet, it said on Wednesday. Pires Investments is an investment company focused on next generation technology and its investee CameraMatics is an...
Business

Atlas Mara Limited Regulatory News (ATMA)

· Atlas Mara announces execution of a binding debt restructuring agreement with a significant majority of its creditors. · This milestone provides long-term stability for the Company to implement its strategic review, including its divestment programme and maintain on-going operations. · These actions pertain only to the Group's holding company...
Business

Revolut Raises $800M At $33B Valuation Led by SoftBank

British FinTech Revolut hit a $33 billion valuation following an $800 million funding round led by SoftBank and Tiger Global, Reuters reported on Thursday (July 15). The fresh infusion of capital makes the digital bank startup the U.K.'s most valuable FinTech firm, with a valuation higher than legacy lender NatWest. The payments firm Wise (formerly TransferWise) was valued at $11 billion following its direct listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the biggest technology listing the exchange has ever had.
Business

Revolut set to fetch 24bn pound valuation at funding round, Sky reports

(Sharecast News) - A fund raising round is set to turn Revolut into the most valuable fintech company in Britain ever. Later the same day, the banking and payments app was set to announce a £577m fundraising round led by Softbank's Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management which would value the firm at approximately £23.76bn, Sky News reported.
Financial Reports

Dunedin Inc. Share News (DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based UK and overseas companies investor - Enters GBP30 million multi-currency revolving credit facility with the Bank of Nova Scotia. New facility will replace the GBP15 million credit facility with Scotiabank Ireland DAC, and will run for a period of two years July...
Financial Reports

Share capital update

("Mailbox" or the "Company") As stated in the Company's admission document dated 12 May 2021 (the "Admission Document"), in order to increase the distributable reserves available to facilitate the payment of future dividends, the Company had resolved that, conditional upon Admission (as defined in the Admission Document) and the approval of the Court, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and transferred to a special distributable reserve.
Markets

Share Price Information for St James House (SJH)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. ("SJH", the "Group" or the "Company") Disposal of Legal Services Business and Programme of Cost Savings. Disposal of Legal Services Business. The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board")...
Software

Organizations Gain Capabilities with Adra(R)

Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Product LaunchMid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities with Adra(R) by Trintech13.07.2021 / 11:00The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Mid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities with Adra(R) by Trintech. Trintech Announces Robust Transaction Matching Feature in a Solution Built...
Financial Reports

Allergy Therapeutics expects revenue rise in year despite challenges

(Alliance News) - Allergy Therapeutics PLC on Wednesday said it expects its revenue to increase from last year, reflecting the company's strong performance in "challenging" market conditions. Allergy Therapeutics is a commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy immunotherapy. Allergy Therapeutics said it expects revenue for the financial year to June...

