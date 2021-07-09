Ind.inv.tst Share News (IIT)
- Urban Logistics REIT PLC - investor in UK industrial properties - Raises gross proceeds of GBP108.3 million from oversubscribed placing of 65.9 million shares at 155 pence each. Chair Nigel Rich says: "The urban logistics sector continues to benefit from long term structural momentum created by the growth in e-commerce. This significant injection of capital will enable the company to continue its growth and capture a pipeline of attractive assets."www.lse.co.uk
Comments / 0