Advancements in Home Construction as Noted by Michael Kane Boral. As a face of construction in the US for over 40 years, Michael Kane Boral has witnessed the changes in the market throughout the years in terms of price, specifically, the highs and lows and what drives the price. However, Michael Kane Boral has expertise that extends beyond seeing the trends in construction material pricing. Michael Kane Boral has also noticed a drastic change in the quality of materials, such as with the advancements that have led to changes in the safety and efficiency of homes throughout the country.