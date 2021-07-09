Cancel
DEX deal paves UHPC, terrazzo path for Gate Precast

Sources: Gate Precast Co., Jacksonville, Fla.; CP staff. In a move that considerably expands offerings of both parties, Gate Precast has acquired the assets of DEX Industries, creating a newly branded division, “DEX by Gate,” that will operate within the latter’s Atlanta facility. Founded in 1999 by Craig Smith and interior designer Lauriel Leonard, DEX is one of the pioneers in artisan products and surfaces, crafting concrete with vastly improved material characteristics over what has historically been available for use in architectural designs. Predominant materials in the producer’s practice are ultra-high-performance concrete and terrazzo.

