Hend.eur.focus Share News (HEFT)

("Mailbox" or the "Company") As stated in the Company's admission document dated 12 May 2021 (the "Admission Document"), in order to increase the distributable reserves available to facilitate the payment of future dividends, the Company had resolved that, conditional upon Admission (as defined in the Admission Document) and the approval of the Court, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and transferred to a special distributable reserve.