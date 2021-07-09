Cancel
Hend.eur.focus Share News (HEFT)

Life Style Extra
 9 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Thursday and Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IG Group Holdings PLC - London-based contracts-for-difference trading platform - Hires Susan Skerrit as non-executive director. Skerrit is a commercial banker who has...

Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Tate & Lyle Share News (TATE)

Moody's downgrades Tate & Lyle to Baa2 over business repositioning. (Sharecast News) - Analysts at Berenberg raised their target price on food and beverage ingredients supplier Tate & Lyle from 855.0p to 950.0p on Wednesday, stating the firm was now deserving of a valuation in line with its peers. 14...
StocksLife Style Extra

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. Date of purchase:. 16...
StocksLife Style Extra

North Atl.smlr Share News (NAS)

Frenkel Topping Group PLC - Manchester, England-based investment advice company - North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC has purchased 625,000 shares at a price of 56 pence each, totalling GBP350,000. As Non-Executive Director Christopher Mills is on the board of North Atlantic Smaller, he is now interested in 25.0...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Ultra Electronics Holdings Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Major Shareholder Lionheart Equities, Llc Buys 185,000 Shares

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) major shareholder Lionheart Equities, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Avast Share News (AVST)

PRESS: NortonLifeLock in talks for potential Avast takeover - WSJ. IN BRIEF: Avast bolsters team with roles focused on identity and M&As. IN BRIEF: Avast joins with Enterprise Nation to reach small businesses. 15 Jun 21 09:22. (Sharecast News) - Avast said on Tuesday that it has entered into a...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Rurelec Share News (RUR)

IN BRIEF: Rurelec gets further USD480,000 payment from Patagonia. IN BRIEF: Rurelec guides to 2020 impairment of up to USD10 million. TRADING UPDATES: Block Energy 2020 revenue jumps; Kanabo loss narrows. 2 Jun 21 19:10. TRADING UPDATES: Gamma tips 2021 revenue jump; Smart Metering progress. 20 May 21 19:22. IN...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Atlas Mara to delist as part of agreement with creditors

Atlas Mara Ltd - Sub-Saharan Africa banking investor - Enters support and override agreement with 88% of creditors with debt outstanding for the company's and ABC Holdings Ltd's financing arrangements. Key terms of the agreement is that credits with direct facilities to Atlas Mara have agreed to forbearances concerning the...
BusinessLife Style Extra

PRESS: NortonLifeLock in talks for potential Avast takeover - WSJ

(Alliance News) - Prague-based cybersecurity firm Avast PLC is in talks for a possible takeover by Tempe, Arizona-based software company NortonLifeLock Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. According to people familiar with the matter, it is possible that a deal could be finalised within the month of July,...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Revolut set to fetch 24bn pound valuation at funding round, Sky reports

(Sharecast News) - A fund raising round is set to turn Revolut into the most valuable fintech company in Britain ever. Later the same day, the banking and payments app was set to announce a £577m fundraising round led by Softbank's Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management which would value the firm at approximately £23.76bn, Sky News reported.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Abdn.nw.dwn Share News (ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC - investment trust - For the year ended April 30, net asset value total return was 43.4%, compared to benchmark MSCI All Countries Asia Pacific ex Japan Index, which returned 35.7%. Net asset value per share as at April 30 was 369.97 pence, up...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Dunedin Inc. Share News (DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based UK and overseas companies investor - Enters GBP30 million multi-currency revolving credit facility with the Bank of Nova Scotia. New facility will replace the GBP15 million credit facility with Scotiabank Ireland DAC, and will run for a period of two years July...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Share capital update

("Mailbox" or the "Company") As stated in the Company's admission document dated 12 May 2021 (the "Admission Document"), in order to increase the distributable reserves available to facilitate the payment of future dividends, the Company had resolved that, conditional upon Admission (as defined in the Admission Document) and the approval of the Court, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and transferred to a special distributable reserve.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for St James House (SJH)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. ("SJH", the "Group" or the "Company") Disposal of Legal Services Business and Programme of Cost Savings. Disposal of Legal Services Business. The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board")...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Ind.inv.tst Share News (IIT)

- Urban Logistics REIT PLC - investor in UK industrial properties - Raises gross proceeds of GBP108.3 million from oversubscribed placing of 65.9 million shares at 155 pence each. Chair Nigel Rich says: "The urban logistics sector continues to benefit from long term structural momentum created by the growth in e-commerce. This significant injection of capital will enable the company to continue its growth and capture a pipeline of attractive assets."
TrafficLife Style Extra

Go-Ahead Share News (GOG)

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Transport group Go-Ahead will withdraw diesel buses and further electrify its rail fleet as part of efforts to become carbon neutral by 2045, the British company said on Wednesday.The environmental plans of big carbon e... Today 00:01. IN BRIEF: LCM signs litigation financing deal in...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Fair Oaks Inc21 Share News (FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Ltd - Guernsey-based closed-ended investor in collateralised loan obligations - On Monday announces two majority-equity investments in US CLOs: USD24.5 million notional of equity notes in Rockford Tower CLO 2021-2022, and USD29.0 million notional equity in Wellfleet CLO 2021-2022. Both CLOs are backed by a portfolio of...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Third Poi. $ Share News (TPOU)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. AVI Global Trust PLC - invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset backed opportunities - Along with three other shareholders in Third Point Investors Ltd, collectively owning over 17% of shares and 10% of voting rights, requisitions TPIL board to convene an extraordinary general meeting to consider a new investment policy. "The resolution is aimed at fixing TPIL's persistent and entrenched trading discount to NAV," AVI says. The proposed new investment policy would see Third Point use its existing contractual authority to redeem shares in the Master Fund and use the proceeds to fund redemptions of shares at NAV less costs on a quarterly basis.

