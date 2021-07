This summer seems to be speeding by for everyone. It looks like things have returned to nearly normal as we get together for ball games, cookouts, fairs and other fun activities. But it will not be long until school starts. Ask most any kid and they will probably say they are not ready to go back, though they might surprise you. It will not matter how they did their schoolwork last year, in person, e-learning, or some type of hybrid; their answer will likely be the same. Some parents are more than ready.