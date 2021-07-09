‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Gas Station Becomes Tourist Destination [Photos]

How do you celebrate the 30th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights? Easy – you name-drop one of the most influential films in cinematic horror history. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was released in 1974 and not only represented one of the very first times that an uber-independent production could make it big in Hollywood (and around the world), but it also went on to largely influence the horror scene for several decades to come: it’s largely credited with creating the slasher sub-genre, with coining the strong, silent killer that torments hapless youths, and with lacing socio-political commentary along with its scares (alongside the 1968 film Night of the Living Dead, that is, which was also the product of an indie filmmaker working well outside of California). Indeed, in ways both large and small, direct and indirect, Texas Chain Saw Massacre has helped inform many other recent Horror Nights entries, including Halloween and House of 1,000 Corpses.