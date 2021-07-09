Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

15 Health Benefits Yoga and Meditation Can Give You

By Laila Abuelhawa
985thesportshub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoga and meditation offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. The two go hand-in-hand and if you pick up this sacred practice (which dates back to 2700 B.C.) you will notice benefits to your body and mind. But the goal of yoga is more far-reaching than that. “Yoga is about harmonizing oneself with the universe. It is the technology of aligning individual geometry with the cosmic, to achieve the highest level of perception and harmony,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said.

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatha Yoga#Yoga Postures#Power Yoga#Johns Hopkins#John Hopkins Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
Related
YogaLifehacker

If You Hate Meditating, Try These Alternatives

My mind is constantly chirping—and closing my eyes and breathing deeply doesn’t lead to tranquility, let alone anything nearing bliss. Rather, this is when all the bad thoughts start bubbling up to the surface, inducing what I can only imagine is the sheer opposite of nirvana. I’m definitely not alone...
YogaThrive Global

How Can Meditation Make You a Better Leader?

Mindfulness is a global thing that is constantly becoming famous. Many top leaders have adopted it as a way to keep calm and be good leaders. Not to mention that many of the companies out there are including mindfulness techniques for their employees. Here are the easy how meditation can help you become a better leader.
YogaThrive Global

Tips for Creating a Meditation and Inspirational Yoga Room

Yoga should be practiced in a holy, peaceful environment that transports us to a quiet state of mind away from the stresses of everyday life. Whether you’re searching for stress relief, a sweaty workout, a spiritual connection, or all of the above, a unique yoga setting sets the stage for you to achieve your goals.
Yogayr.media

The Guided Meditation We Need Now (Thanks, Yoga Guru Jessamyn Stanley!)

Saying we’ve been through a lot lately is an understatement. As a result, we’re all obsessed with our wellness apps, in a race to feel better. We’re trying to meditate, and sometimes it doesn’t go so well. But what if we told you you don’t have to light that meditation candle, you don’t need the apps? Just sit down. Get heavy.
Yogarickhanson.net

Meditation + Talk: Be Loyal to You

This Wednesday Night Meditation included a 34-minute meditation and 54-minute talk and discussion about Be Loyal to You. I hope you find it helpful, and you are welcome to join my free Wednesday Meditations – open to everyone!. Meditation: Be Loyal to You. Talk: Be Loyal to You. Dāna offering:
Weight Lossmainstreet-nashville.com

5 health goals you can conquer by this fall

Happy summer! There are now three months left until early October. That’s 12 weeks. That’s a lot of time to accomplish some of the goals that might be lingering in the back of your mind. It might just be time to move one or two of those nagging thoughts from...
Workoutslifestyle-health-fitness.com

Can Face Yoga Help You Get a Better Smile?

A beautiful smile is indeed a part of your personality that grabs instant attention and makes people feel comfortable around you. Isn’t it? However, with the accumulation of stress over time, your facial muscles garner tension. Face yoga involves subtle exercises to stimulate your facial muscles, lymphatic system, and skin.
Cyclingcyclingutah.com

Health and Environmental Benefits of Cycling

By Charles Pekow — Global warming. COVID19 pandemic. We've been living through quite a devastating era. But a new study says that bicycling can partially relieve the destruction of these menaces. The Potential Health and Environmental Benefits of Cycling in the U.S says, “Increasing the extent to which populations engage in health-oriented transportation, such as walking and cycling, could help to slow or reverse the advance of these crises by increasing overall physical fitness and decreasing vehicle emissions which contribute to air pollution and climate change.”
Workoutsthezoereport.com

This Simple Yoga Pose Can Instantly Make You Feel More Calm & Grounded

Suffice it to say, there are some overwhelmingly stress-inducing events happening in the world right now. And because of that, many are seeking moments of peace wherever they can. Though aspects of life are returning to normal, some people still may not feel comfortable or be able to blow off steam in their usual ways, such as spending time with family or traveling. Fortunately, though, there are other effective methods for soothing those anxious feelings from home, including a few yoga poses for relaxation that you don't have to be a yogi to try.
Weight LossHealthline

Is Diet or Exercise More Important for Your Health?

To lose weight you must be in a calorie deficit, meaning your body expends more calories than you consume. This can be achieved by eating and drinking fewer calories, burning more calories from physical activity, or a combination of the two (. ). Benefits of diet. While both diet and...
YogaWTAX

Meditation can give children more than an hour of extra slumber per night

If you want your child to sleep more you may want to teach them how to meditate. Stanford University researchers found teaching mindfulness techniques to elementary school students helped them become more emotionally stable, as well as get an hour and 15 minutes more sleep at night. Senior study author Ruth O’Hara says that telling children to go to bed early does not work, but teaching them how to relax does. In the study, children who were taught mindfulness lessons in school twice a week gained an average of 74 minutes of sleep, and 24 minutes of REM, the deepest sleep stage. The researchers plan further studies to understand how various elements of the curriculum may change the body functioning to enable better sleep.
YogaYoga Journal

Can You Fully Embrace Yoga Without Going Vegan?

Two years ago, I traveled to Belize to report on a specialized yoga instructor workshop. I’ve practiced yoga for some time, and took for granted that I wouldn’t be the only vegan in the group. Yet, when we gathered for meals, I observed all the other participants eating meat and animal products. I was shocked. In my mind, being a vegan yoga practitioner seemed intuitive, an embrace of the yogic concept of ahimsa, which calls for not harming others.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Can Meditation Help with Bipolar Disorder Symptoms?

For people with bipolar disorder, meditation and mindfulness may help with mood, emotional regulation, and stress management over time. For some people with bipolar disorder, meditation may be recommended as an add-on to their treatment plan. Some people living with bipolar disorder are known to. , meaning they may focus...
HealthWVNews

Sleep well for better health

KINGWOOD — Over time, poor sleep patterns can take a large toll on your health. It is recommended adults get seven hours of sleep while children and teenagers need eight-to-11 hours. In this two-part sleep series, we break down the benefits to giving your body the ZZZs it needs. Next week, we look at habits to improve sleep quality.
YogaNeuroscience News

Mindfulness Meditation Can Make Some Americans More Selfish and Less Generous

Summary: Mindful meditation causes those who consider themselves to be more “independent-minded” or egocentric to become less generous and more selfish, researchers report. Source: The Conversation. When Japanese chef Yoshihiro Murata travels, he brings water with him from Japan. He says this is the only way to make truly authentic...
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

20 Habits to Alleviate Stress Before It Starts

How many times in a day do you feel stressed out? It’s a common problem with no end in sight, but there are ways to alleviate stress and stop these overwhelming sensations before they start. This problem is prevalent in our society. Indeed, the American Institute of Stress found that...
Mental HealthWebMD

Stress and Depression

When you think of stress, it probably brings negative emotions to mind. But some stress is good for you, like the anticipation you feel when you start a new relationship or job. It can fuel excitement and make you want to do and achieve more. Stress can also help you be prepared to face challenges or respond to dangerous situations.
Mental HealthPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Diet Affects Mental Health More for Women Than Men, Study Finds

Your mood may be directly related to your food. That's the finding of a new study published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine, Women's mental health is tied even more directly to the food they eat, since eating a healthy diet of whole grains, dark leafy greens, beans, and nuts allow people to work out more often than a standard American diet high in fat and simple sugar, which can negatively impact mood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy