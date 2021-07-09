15 Health Benefits Yoga and Meditation Can Give You
Yoga and meditation offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. The two go hand-in-hand and if you pick up this sacred practice (which dates back to 2700 B.C.) you will notice benefits to your body and mind. But the goal of yoga is more far-reaching than that. “Yoga is about harmonizing oneself with the universe. It is the technology of aligning individual geometry with the cosmic, to achieve the highest level of perception and harmony,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said.985thesportshub.com
