15 Health Benefits Yoga and Meditation Can Give You

If you want your child to sleep more you may want to teach them how to meditate. Stanford University researchers found teaching mindfulness techniques to elementary school students helped them become more emotionally stable, as well as get an hour and 15 minutes more sleep at night. Senior study author Ruth O’Hara says that telling children to go to bed early does not work, but teaching them how to relax does. In the study, children who were taught mindfulness lessons in school twice a week gained an average of 74 minutes of sleep, and 24 minutes of REM, the deepest sleep stage. The researchers plan further studies to understand how various elements of the curriculum may change the body functioning to enable better sleep.