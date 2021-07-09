Cancel
Agriculture

CMU Checkoff will propel industry to new heights

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 8 days ago

People make the concrete masonry industry. And it doesn’t hurt that the men and women who call the business home also contribute to one of the most economically sound, environmentally friendly and functional building materials on the planet. A new checkoff program will help propel the industry to new heights, help block producers put more money in their pockets and lay the foundation for a more profitable, economically sustainable future.

concreteproducts.com

