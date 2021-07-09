A Look at Past Swim Sets From Legendary Texas Coach Eddie Reese
A Look at Past Swim Sets From Legendary Texas Coach Eddie Reese. Today, Swimming World continues to offer past workouts that have appeared in the magazine to its readership. This time, we share several past workouts designed by legendary University of Texas coach Eddie Reese and shared with Michael J. Stott. This group of workouts is identified by the point in the Texas season in which they were conducted.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
Comments / 0