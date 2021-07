HANOVERTON — The Hanover Township Historical Society proposed an idea to the United Local Board of Education to bring some local history to the new school building. Janet Reeder and Jillian Lucas addressed board members during their Wednesday meeting to ask them to consider including the society’s historical artifacts when the new building is built over the next few years. After the society’s original location, the old Hanoverton school house, was sold the artifacts were scattered across four different locations. Lucas read a letter that was written by one of the society’s members that suggested a room or display to house all of the items at the new building, that way they are all in one central location and they can be used for educational purposes.