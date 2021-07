We're still a few days away from the official date itself, but the Lowe's 4th of July sale has already launched over at the online store. If the yard could use a spruce up, or you're on the hunt for some cheap appliances then you'll find plenty of options - all of which we've rounded up just down below. Because there are literally thousands of items on sale right now, we've separated every category of the Lowe's 4th of July sale out to help save our readers some time, and hopefully some cash too.