Former NHL defenseman Bryan 'Bugsy' Watson dies at 78

semoball.com
 7 days ago

Former NHL defenseman Bryan "Bugsy" Watson has died. Former NHL defenseman Bryan "Bugsy" Watson, who played for Scotty Bowman, with Doug Harvey and coached Wayne Gretzky during his time in hockey, has died. He was 78. A Washington Capitals spokesman said Friday that Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the...

www.semoball.com

