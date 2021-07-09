Bring On the Spice! These Cayenne Pepper Benefits Will Inspire You to Add It to Every Food

If you are a fan of celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, chances are you wish you could make some of the fabulous Italian recipes just like she does. The co-host of the discovery+ limited series, "Bobby and Giada in Italy," makes everything from her Mortadella sliders to her red, white, and blue salad look amazing. You can almost smell the fragrant dishes from her adventures in Rome through your screen. Well, it turns out that De Laurentiis likes to bring back the flavors of her Italian travels to her friends and family. In fact, the cookbook author used to load up her suitcase with a certain spice packet to gift them before it became a staple on her website.