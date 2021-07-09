Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Bring On the Spice! These Cayenne Pepper Benefits Will Inspire You to Add It to Every Food

By Kaitlin Vogel
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 7 days ago

Nothing beats adding a spicy kick to your meal, and cayenne pepper is a spice rack staple. Not only is it delicious, but it’s packed with health benefits. So, what makes this particular pepper so special? One of the main ingredients in cayenne pepper is capsaicin, known for its powerful healing abilities. It’s also the ingredient that makes cayenne peppers spicy. When applied topically as a cream or ointment, capsaicin can offer pain relief by changing how your body processes pain. It’s true!

parade.com

Comments / 0

Parade

Parade

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cayenne Pepper#Cancer Research#Prostate Cancer#Hot Peppers#Food Drink#Dnm#Cns#Dc#Ancient Nutrition#Southwestern American#Indian#Chinese#Mexican#Cajun#Creole#B6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

The 10 Health Benefits of Wine Will Inspire You to Pour a Hearty Glass Tonight

We drink it with a nice dinner. We covet it after a long day. When we gather for a celebration, it always finds its way to the table. Yes, we're talking about wine. Wine is the center of happiness. It relaxes our mind and brings smiles to faces. Beyond the mental happiness, drinking alcohol can be good for your physical health when it comes to moderate wine consumption, because of the many red wine health benefits.
Vermont StatePosted by
Only In Vermont

Delve Into Delicious Southern Inspired Food and Sip Handcrafted Cocktails When You Dine At This Vermont Restaurant

The Downtown Grocery in Ludlow, Vermont is the place to go for a unique dining experience. In addition to savoring familiar Southern-inspired foods like fresh seafood, make sure to order a mixed drink (or two) while you enjoy modern twists on classic dishes. For over ten years, the husband and wife team behind The Downtown […] The post Delve Into Delicious Southern Inspired Food and Sip Handcrafted Cocktails When You Dine At This Vermont Restaurant  appeared first on Only In Your State.
Food & DrinksLifehacker

When Exactly Should You Pepper a Steak?

With the exception of salt, pepper is the most common and ubiquitous seasoning in American cooking. The berries themselves vary wildly in both color and flavor, but when and how you grind and cook them also has a big impact on their flavor. (Growing up, my sister called pre-ground black pepper “hot salt,” though it was mild enough to sprinkle liberally on cantaloupe.)
NutritionOne Green Planet

10 Herbs And Spices With Powerful Health Benefits

Even though we usually use herbs and spices in small quantities within our recipes, they have powerful health effects. Each herb and spice contains its own unique combination of nutrients, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, cancer-fighting properties, vitamins, and minerals. Many of these herbs and spices have been used for their medicinal and healing abilities for centuries before we began incorporating them into our cooking. Keep reading to check out 10 herbs and spices you should start incorporating into your meals for ultimate health and vitality!
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Sweet Potatoes, Says Science

With the rising popularity of ketogenic diets, carbs have been getting a particularly bad rap as of late. However, not all carbs are created equal when it comes to your wellbeing. In fact, there's ample research that suggests that sweet potatoes may be a particular boon to your health, from...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Flavor-Packed Spice Mix Giada De Laurentiis Always Brings Back From Italy

If you are a fan of celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, chances are you wish you could make some of the fabulous Italian recipes just like she does. The co-host of the discovery+ limited series, "Bobby and Giada in Italy," makes everything from her Mortadella sliders to her red, white, and blue salad look amazing. You can almost smell the fragrant dishes from her adventures in Rome through your screen. Well, it turns out that De Laurentiis likes to bring back the flavors of her Italian travels to her friends and family. In fact, the cookbook author used to load up her suitcase with a certain spice packet to gift them before it became a staple on her website.
Recipesnewspressnow.com

KITCHEN DIVA: Salsa adds spice to red snapper

If you’re looking for a way to change your favorite fish recipe, try adding salsa. The word “salsa” really just means “sauce” in Spanish. There are many different kinds of salsa. Salsa roja is a red sauce meant to be eaten warm, usually over enchiladas. Salsa verde is a green sauce made with tomatillos. Salsa ranchera means “ranch style” and is typically made of tomatoes and chilies cooked together. There’s also salsa cruda or salsa fresca. “Cruda” means “raw,” and “fresca” means “fresh.”
Recipesstaradvertiser.com

Spice adds kick to an already-pleasing dish

In this brilliant recipe, thick bone-in pork chops, smeared with a garlicky, spicy rub, taste as festive as a holiday roast but cook in a fraction of the time. A touch of brown sugar helps form a caramelized crust on the meat that’s fragrant with cumin seeds, both whole and ground. Brussels sprouts and sage leaves roast alongside. The sprouts become tender and the sage leaves crisp like chips for a side dish that also tastes like a celebration.
Food & DrinksNutritionFacts.org

The Benefits of Moringa: Is It the Most Nutritious Food?

Stay tuned for The Efficacy and Side Effects of Moringa Leaf Powder. I previously mentioned moringa in Best Foods for Lead Poisoning: Chlorella, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Moringa?—one of the videos in my series on lead. If you haven’t yet, you can subscribe to my videos for free by clicking here.
RecipesTexarkana Gazette

Hot pepper flakes add zesty punch to tuna dish

Fresh tuna is coated with a sweet and spicy sauce for this quick summer supper. Vinegar sweetened with a little sugar, raisins, capers and sweet red onions is the base of the sauce. Hot pepper flakes add a zesty punch. Frozen peas are used in the brown rice side dish....
RecipesOne Green Planet

10 Perfect Pine Nut Recipes That Are Vegan

You may know pine nuts as that key ingredient in pesto or find them sprinkled on salads in Italian restaurants, but there are lots of ways that you can incorporate this little nut into your meals. And, you should. Pine nuts are harvested from over one hundred different species of...
TrendHunter.com

Street Food-Inspired Sauces

The Herdez Taqueria Street Sauce range has been expanded by the brand to feature two new flavors to help consumers incorporate a high-quality flavor into their favorite foods. The sauces follow on the continued success of the brand's street food-inspired sauce range, and include the new Avocado Cilantro and Cilantro Lime flavors. The sauces will come in nine-ounce plastic squeeze bottle packaging that will retail anywhere from $3.59 to $3.99.
RecipesLa Crosse Tribune

Recipe of the Day: Curried Chicken Salad

There are those days where you don’t feel like eating anything too heavy, so having a salad might be your solution. But sometimes you get tired of eating the same salads packed with lettuce or other fresh greens every day. What do you do now? Don’t fret. We have the perfect chicken salad recipe for you that is packed with flavor and no lettuce required.

Comments / 0

Community Policy