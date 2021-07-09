Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Dog dies in fire caused by faulty air conditioner in Cleveland

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
A fire that broke out in an apartment building in Cleveland's Woodland Hills neighborhood left one dog dead and residents displaced, according to Cleveland Fire.

Around 8 a.m., crews were called to the area of Woodland Avenue and East 115th Street for a fire at a two-story apartment building.

Once on scene, firefighters began attacking the flames and initiating a search and rescue because it was an occupied building.

The fire was extinguished and all residents were able to get out of the building safely, but a dog inside of the apartment building was killed, according to Cleveland Fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and was caused by a faulty air conditioner unit, according to the fire department.

Residents of the apartment building are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Dog#Accident#Cleveland Fire#The American Red Cross#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
