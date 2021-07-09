Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Eye-popping 6,000 false lashes seized at New Orleans airport

By Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKEk1_0asNeQmE00
This photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows boxes of long lashes seized Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Three thousand pairs of false eyelashes have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after officials determined they were illegally imported from China to New Orleans. Agency spokesperson Matthew Dyman tells WVUE-TV that the four boxes of long lashes seized Tuesday were destined for a local beauty supply store.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP)— Three thousand pairs of false eyelashes were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after they were found to be illegally imported from China to New Orleans.

The lashes grabbed on Tuesday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport were on their way to a local beauty supply store according to officials.

The falsies were not approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and were not labeled with the distributor’s name or the manufacturer’s name. This means there is no way to tell if the eyelashes have been exposed to diseases or if they were stored properly, away from insects.

“There’s no telling what’s on these eyelashes,” he said.

Officials explained that false eyelashes can be made with synthetics and are attached using adhesive. Unregulated or dangerous materials could cause allergic reactions or eye irritation, as reported by the AP.

So far, no business or individual has been cited.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...

Comments / 0

Community Policy