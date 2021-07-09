Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Biogen faces FDA probe of Alzheimer’s drug approval

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said she is seeking a federal investigation of the approval of the Biogen Inc. Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm, a highly unusual step that will increase scrutiny of a heavily criticized clearance. In a letter posted on Twitter, Janet Woodcock, the agency’s...

Janet Woodcock
#The Biogen Inc#Twitter#Office Of Neuroscience#Stat#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
