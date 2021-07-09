'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Geralt's Journey Home to Kaer Morhen

WitcherCon gave us all sorts of new details on season 2 of The Witcher, and one of the most exciting first looks we received is of the new Witchers joining the cast. Season 1 of The Witcher featured one other Witcher other than Geralt, but they didn't last long. In season 2 we will get (at least) four new Witchers that fans will know from the books and the games, including Vesemir, Eskel, Lambert, and Coen, and Netflix and CD Projekt Red finally gave us our first look at them at the big event, which you can see below. The best part is we even got a look at them pretty much all in the same photo.