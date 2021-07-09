'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Geralt's Journey Home to Kaer Morhen
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher, on the heels of an official premiere date for the upcoming season. The trailer was revealed as part of the first-ever WitcherCon, a virtual fan event co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red and dedicated to the world of The Witcher across all its media forms, TV and games alike. The second season of the hit series will premiere December 17 on Netflix.collider.com
Comments / 0