Woolpert Earns Trademark for Inspansion, a Method of Adding Capacity Through Analytics

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Woolpert has been granted a trademark for Inspansion, a method of adding capacity through analytics in place of physical expansion, by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Woolpert Director of Strategic Consulting David Tomber developed Inspansion to help airports identify logical efficiencies in operations, technology and staffing to optimize facility performance, while deferring capital investment.

News Break
Toyota
News Break
Economy
BusinessMySanAntonio

Learning Technologies Group (LTG) to acquire GP Strategies

LONDON (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire GP Strategies for $394 million (£284 million). A significant advance for LTG, the addition of GP Strategies introduces strongly complementary workforce transformation capabilities....
TechnologySFGate

PandoLogic Wins Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award for Human Capital Management

“Best Kept Secret in HR” Takes Top HR Award Twice Within Two Weeks. pandoIQ from PandoLogic, the hire intelligence company and world's leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, has been named the winner of the Human Capital Management category in Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. This award is for a technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in the applications and technologies that support human capital management.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Woolpert fully reopens offices, with flexible scheduling

Jul. 15—Beavercreek engineering and architectural firm Woolpert said Thursday it is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after the pandemic forced remote and other work arrangements. The company said its more than 1,300 employees were given the choice of working full time in an office, remote...
IndustryMySanAntonio

ESP Logistics Technology Forms Partnership with Gannett Fleming, Acquires GeoDecisions' Track Platform

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a SaaS solutions firm that provides disparate logistics operating systems with a common intraoperative supply chain connectivity platform, is today announcing that it has formed an equity partnership with Gannett Fleming and acquired the firm's GeoDecisions Track platform. Saybrook Management, a strategic investor, operator, and advisor in logistics, productivity enhancement, and technology for the past 30 years, led the technology acquisition and joint venture transaction.
InternetMySanAntonio

Foxhound Releases Top 5 Reasons eCommerce Growth Is Accelerating Rapidly

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Foxhound LLC, a digital marketing company has recently released the top five reasons eCommerce continues to grow. This incredible growth will impact digital branding and marketing for years to come, according to the company. eCommerce growth is accelerating at a truly rapid pace. According...
EconomyMySanAntonio

SureCritic, Inc. Conducts Annual Automotive Review Influence Study for Business Insight into Consumer Decisions

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) was conducted in April 2021 and explored trends in online reviews for automotive repair shops over the past twelve months. ARIS surveyed 1,900 vehicle owners regarding their habits surrounding automotive repair facilities. The survey results aim to give automotive repair facilities insight into their potential customers’ behaviors and expectations to stay competitive.
Aerospace & DefenseMySanAntonio

OneSky Selected by NASA to Participate in Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. OneSky, a global UTM company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions, has announced it has been selected to participate in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. The AAM National Campaign will bring together thought leaders from around the world to gather research which will enable a safe, secure, and effective advanced air mobility system in the U.S.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nordic Capital invests in no-code data automation leader Duco

Investment made in partnership with the CEO and Founder with the aim to accelerate Duco’s growth and expansion. Nordic Capital announced an agreement to invest in Duco Technology Limited (“Duco”) and acquire a majority shareholding from current investors, CME Ventures, Insight Partners and Eight Roads Ventures. Founder Christian Nentwich will remain as a shareholder and Chief Executive Officer.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Gain clinician buy-in through data and analytics

To impact costs around product usage, the supply chain needs support from clinicians. When it comes to product standardization and other supply chain initiatives in procedural areas, a cost savings story without data-driven rationale may not be enough to create alignment. That’s why it’s important for your facility to consider ways to engage clinicians. One intriguing strategy is to implement data-driven collaboration.
Technologyaithority.com

NerdPine Granted Trademark Registration From US Patent and Trademark Office

NerdPine has been granted the Trademark under Class 42 for: Computer software consultancy; Computer software design, Computer programming & Maintenance of computer software…. NerdPine is proud to announce the granting of Trademark from the US Patent and Trademark office. NerdPine, offers excellence in the area of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Business Process Management and Robotic Process Management and provides industry specific solutions for varied verticals including, Healthcare, Banking, Retail, Insurance, Consumer Goods, Pharma and Life Sciences.
Small Businessnjbmagazine.com

Growth Through Data Analytics

Small business owners are being inundated with information about the importance of data analytics or ‘big data’ to their business. These terms, taken out of context, can be very intimidating to an owner of a small-to-medium-sized business. However, simply put, data analytics means options. When utilized correctly, data analytics provides business owners with the knowledge and power to solve problems and make decisions. Whether you have big data or not – you have RELEVANT data, which is all you need to get started!
Small BusinessRochester Business Journal

Forging a future for small businesses to succeed through analytics

In today’s world of digitization, the incorporation of analytics into businesses has become more and more prevalent to stay competitive in an industry. Businesses are taking advantage of big data and business analytics tools to better market their product and services. Analytics provide personalized services and advertisements, among many other advantages, all of which is available ...
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Industry Vet Suzette Stoler Named VP, Buildings Sector Lead at Woolpert

Suzette Stoler, who holds over three decades of experience in the architecture-engineering industry, has joined Woolpert to serve as vice president and leader of the company’s buildings sector. She will oversee Woolpert’s team of architects, engineers, interior designers and planners in projects that cater to both public and private sector...
businessobserverfl.com

Protecting your Company's Brand through Trademarks

There are a number of things to consider when choosing your company’s trademark. Among other things, you should:. • Run searches to confirm whether your mark will infringe on an existing mark. Your trademark could infringe another trademark because it is spelled the same, looks the same, or even sounds the same. And just because another company’s mark is not registered, it does not mean that you would not be infringing it.
SoftwareRegister Citizen

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
lawnandlandscape.com

Platinum Equity to acquire Oregon Tool

PORTLAND, Ore. – Platinum Equity, American Securities and P2 Capital Partners today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Platinum Equity will acquire Oregon Tool, a global manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket-driven professional grade cutting tools, outdoor equipment accessories and parts. American Securities and P2 Capital have owned the company (previously known as Blount International) since taking it private in 2016. Financial terms were not disclosed.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Aragon Identifies 15 Major Vendors in the Intelligent Contact Center Market

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Aragon Research identifies fifteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICCs), 2021, published today. The report states that the ICC market is in the midst of consolidation as the demand for intelligent contact centers has grown during the pandemic.
Washington Stategeekwire.com

9 ways to make the tech sector more equitable: New study examines Washington state workforce

A new report details extensive gender and racial inequities in Washington state’s technology workforce, and makes a series of recommendations to address them. Among the recommendations: creating state-supported worker-owned co-ops for independent and contract workers; establishing a state startup fund to support women and people of color in the technology industry; and broadening the focus of the state’s technology industry point person and training programs to address equity issues.

