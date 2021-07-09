Woolpert Earns Trademark for Inspansion, a Method of Adding Capacity Through Analytics
DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Woolpert has been granted a trademark for Inspansion, a method of adding capacity through analytics in place of physical expansion, by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Woolpert Director of Strategic Consulting David Tomber developed Inspansion to help airports identify logical efficiencies in operations, technology and staffing to optimize facility performance, while deferring capital investment.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0