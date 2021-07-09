You Won’t Believe What the Best-Selling Vehicle is in the UK

Reports have been clear for months: despite a stock shortage regime in place since its launch, PlayStation 5 is establishing itself month after month as the best-selling console in the UK. Further confirmation is provided by the data provided by Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz, a site specializing in market analysis. The journalist revealed that in the first half of 2021 in the United Kingdom alone, a total of one million consoles were sold, a figure up 25% compared to the same period last year. Without the shortage of supplies, Dring points out, the number of consoles placed could have been even higher! The best-selling was “by far” PlayStation 5, followed by Nintendo Switch in second place and the Xbox Series X | S pairing on the bottom step of the podium (but not too far). Unfortunately, Dring didn’t give us more precise data, so we don’t know the exact number of units purchased for every single console. As far as game sales go, last week the best-selling in the UK was Mario Golf: Super Rush, followed by the stainless FIFA 21 (pushed hard by European fever), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and Minecraft for Switch. Sixth position instead for Ratchet% Clank Rift Apart, the most recent exclusive for PS5.