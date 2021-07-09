Cancel
Golf

You Won’t Believe What the Best-Selling Vehicle is in the UK

By Thom Taylor
Car buying preferences in Europe are not the same as in the US. Especially in the UK, concern for the environment has increased as has private vehicle use. About 85 percent of traveling happens in a car or taxi. But even we were surprised to see that the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling vehicle in June.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

