Illinois State Board of Education mandates return to in-person learning
ROCKFORD — Illinois students are expected to return to in-person school next school year, wearing masks if they are not fully vaccinated. State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala on Friday issued a declaration mandating in-person learning. Remote instruction can be made available for students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and must quarantine. All students 12 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.www.pjstar.com
Comments / 0