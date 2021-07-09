Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How to Achieve Sustainable Remote Work

By Cal Newpor t
The New Yorker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2004, Best Buy was facing a problem at its corporate headquarters, in Minneapolis-St. Paul: job-hopping. The issue of how to retain valuable employees has always vexed the business world, but the concern was amplified at Best Buy because it wasn’t the only major retailer based in the Twin Cities. Just miles north on Interstate 35, the Target Corporation occupied two-thirds of a fifty-one-story skyscraper, and other consumer-focussed companies—such as 3M, General Mills, and Dairy Queen—also had offices in the region. The result was an intense competition for experienced hires, who could shop their talents at multiple firms without having to change where they lived.

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Joly
Person
Jody Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Working#Work Behavior#3m#Work Environment#The Target Corporation#General Mills#Dairy Queen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Related
EducationGovernment Technology

Can Remote Work Actually Work for IT in Higher Ed?

For many organizations navigating a post-pandemic work environment, one of the most common questions from employees is, “Can I work remotely?” The question for supervisors and administrators seems to be, “Can remote work actually work?” Certainly, many IT organizations have proven that remote work can function very effectively. In some ways, the pandemic was a renaissance in demonstrating how employees could acclimate to new and uncharted work environments while still providing good customer service, communications and support from a distance. IT departments had the opportunity to demonstrate what being agile and flexible really meant. Remote work may not be the best choice for all IT functions and operations, but there are important takeaways, strategies and best practices from which to learn.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How to be a Good Remote Leader

They say that trust is the foundation of any good relationship. That goes for business relationships as well as personal ones. The trust between a boss and a subordinate is a profound one and it is something that goes both ways. Just as a bad employee can make a manager reconsider hiring them, a poor boss will lead to massive turnover rates and low employee morale, resulting in a direct impact on the bottom line. In the current climate, leaders have been challenged to show their ability to adapt and maintain a hard-working loyal staff, and they have to do it remotely. The level of trust this involves is no small feat, but there are ways to still lead your team without turning the tide of discord into one of negativity.
Cell PhonesCodecademy

Guide to working remotely: Staying focused, remote jobs, and more

According to a Pew Research Center survey, a full 71% of people who can do their jobs remotely say they are now doing most or all of their work from home. Working remotely has become the go-to option for millions of people worldwide, and jobs in the technical professions lend themselves nicely to remote working. But what are the different types of remote work, and how can you stay focused while working from home? Read on to learn more about the kind of work you can do outside the bounds of the office and how to get the most out of a remote work arrangement.
San Francisco, CAtech.co

Google Criticized for Remote Working Policy

As Google gears up its employees to return to the office (at least on a part-time basis), it has received ire from staff who have criticized its “hypocritical” approach to flexible working. Currently, Google is insisting its workers are in the office three days a week, but with news that...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

5 tips for successful remote working

Remote working conjures up images of late starts, lounging in your pyjamas and binge-watching Netflix, but the reality is very different indeed. There are huge advantages for both employees and employers, but it’s a fine art that needs to be mastered. Here, we offer our advice on how to make the most of remote working to maximise productivity—and make your work-life balance that little bit happier and healthier.
Maplewood, MNfinance-commerce.com

Remote work speeds some retirements

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. For Mona Janochoski, a chemist who ran a laboratory at Maplewood-based 3M, working from home during the pandemic was the deciding factor. It...
Economyfinchannel.com

Tools to Help Modern Businesses to Embrace Remote Work

Remote working is undoubtedly on the rise. As more and more companies transition some of their employees to remote positions, they need to use the right tools to ensure effective communication, collaboration, and productivity. Just because employees are working remotely, it does not mean they do not still value things like feedback, connection, and human interaction.
Small BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How To Maintain Company Culture Remotely

In many ways, the transition to remote work in the wake of Covid-19 has helped redefine existing conceptions of “company culture.” Even the term itself seems rather outdated; it conjures up images of bustling offices of decades past, with daily meetings, memos and synergetic pep talks. Though some organizations still function in this way, much modern-day business is done with teams spread out all over the world. Many entrepreneurs — myself included — now have to juggle multiple time zones and communication platforms, as well as differences in both language and culture.
EconomyCNBC

How remote work changed the way companies think about where to keep offices

The pandemic-induced move toward remote work has complicated corporate decisions about where to locate. Experts say companies are looking for locations where workers want to live, especially with workers in short supply. In industries that are not adaptable to remote work, like manufacturing, companies are also asking new questions about...
Economystrategy+business

Building on the gains made from remote work

As vaccination rates creep up across the country, businesses are working to figure out a new normal. One of the biggest questions many leaders are facing is how much flexibility they’ll give employees to continue working from home. Though some executives are embracing plans to allow continued flexibility, others have...
BusinessPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Amazon, Microsoft and the Seattle shakeout in remote work

When Amazon announced in March that most of its 60,000 corporate workers in the Seattle area would return to the office by fall, some employees were infuriated. A few threatened to quit for reasons both substantial and less consequential, including one who said post-pandemic rules would interrupt his regularly scheduled kayaking.
BusinessInfoworld

Contact Center Outsourcing: Key Trends and Procurement Best Practices

Many if not most companies claim that providing great customer service is one of their topmost priorities. Good thing because customers’ expectations regarding service quality have been rising steadily. To meet them, many companies are investing heavily in staff and systems dedicated to customer service. Within the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the quest for service excellence — with the twin goals of acquiring new clients while retaining existing customers — often results in a contact center becoming a strategic asset for the firm in question.
EconomyTechRepublic

How to build company culture in remote and hybrid work models

In the last year, Zoom meetings, "pings" and digital whiteboard sessions have replaced in-person collaboration for many teams, complicating traditional team-building strategies. Over the last year, companies around the globe have adopted remote work policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. During this time, round-the-clock Zoom meetings, virtual "pings" on...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Key Learnings for Employers When Building the Workplace of the Future

Here is the reality. Unless companies adapt to a new way of working going forward, they risk losing their most valuable resource. People. Getting this right by balancing the needs of the employer and employee is crucial to attracting and retaining top talent. I talked to Chris Perrotti, chief of...
Real EstateInman.com

The Real Word: How is the end of remote work impacting markets?

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman. As Inman’s Libertina Brandt reported last week, “Would-be homebuyers from Detroit and San Diego to Plano, Texas, and the...
Ocean County, NJnj1015.com

Come Join the Positive and Productive Work Culture at UNEX

A rapidly growing area like Ocean County means rapidly growing businesses that are looking to hire more employees to help keep up with demand and ensure their customers' needs are being met. Take for example a company like UNEX, which is the industry leader in space optimization and order picking...
Internetcommercialintegrator.com

Remote Work and the Future of Cybersecurity Threats

VentureBeat executive editor, Fahmida Y Rashid held a discussion with Vint Cerf, chief internet evangelist at Google, as part of the Transform 2021 virtual conference where the pair covered the topic of cybersecurity threats and how it relates to remote work. Cerf has been working on the internet for over 50 years and even he could not have predicted how big of a role it would come to play in modern society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy