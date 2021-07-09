Cancel
The whip-smart British comedy ‘This Way Up’ is the perfect post-pandemic binge

By Dana Gerber
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a moment in the second season of “This Way Up” that you could almost miss — it’s mumbled, at the end of a minor scene, verging on a throwaway line. Aine, a brazen 30-something London woman played by the show’s creator and writer, Aisling Bea, has just finished a barely pre-pandemic dinner with her new beau, Richard, and his crude friend. The friend assures them he’ll be back in London soon, “if this cough thing doesn’t get me.” Aine laughs nervously.

