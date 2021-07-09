The whip-smart British comedy ‘This Way Up’ is the perfect post-pandemic binge

Many of this week's TV picks are all about horror. The horror of Ryan Murphy's nightmares turned into the American Horror Story anthology spin-off American Horror Stories. The horror that's not taken so seriously in Wellington Paranormal. The horror of being a teenage girl in high school in Never Have I Ever. And the horror of being trapped in a town that's stuck in a 1940s musical like in Schmigadoon. Everything is scary in its own way this week!