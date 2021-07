Working at an AI company is different. Being the first employee is magical. Since I can remember, I’ve loved math and physics. I got the best grades in high school and always felt in my element. As everyone around me expected, I ended up getting a degree in engineering in 2017. Sadly, after five long years on a bumpy road of doubts and failures, I fell out of love. I wanted a change and that summer I had an epiphany: Why not combine what I did best, with what I wanted to do next? Artificial intelligence was my answer.