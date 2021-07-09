Cancel
Health

Acting FDA commissioner calls for independent investigation into approval of Alzheimer’s drug

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN
WISH-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — US Food and Drug Administration Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock on Friday requested an investigation by the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General into the controversial approval of the Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm. In a letter posted on Twitter, Woodcock said an independent...

Janet Woodcock
#Cnn#Aducanumab#Twitter Woodcock#Hhs#House#Stat
