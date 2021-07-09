Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

City Girls, 'Twerkulator'

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 7 days ago

Built from two dance floor classics — "Planet Rock" by Afrika Bambaataa and "Percolator" by Cajmere — City Girls' latest single, "Twerkulator," bounces between sensually whispered hooks and bombastic verses guaranteed to induce a twitch of movement in even the grumpiest of grandfathers. From gaining traction through TikTok's "Twerkulator" challenge to a publicized behind-the-scenes sample clearance issue, the song has been subjected to months of social media discourse, creating a mythos that extends beyond two minutes and eighteen seconds and turns Yung Miami and JT into de-facto mascots of Hot Girl Summer.

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Girls#Music Video#Planet Rock#Tiktok#Jt#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesMTV

City Girls Stage A Twerk Takeover In New Video Directed By Missy Elliott

Get your freak on, because it’s time for the “Twerkulator.”. Missy Elliott has collaborated with hip-hop duo City Girls by directing the music video for their latest single “Twerkulator,” which was released today (July 7). The video begins with an emergency warning from the rap icon herself sounding out through...
CelebritiesJezebel

Missy Elliott's City Girls Video Is the Ultimate Summer Treat

Yes yes yes: City Girls, “Twerkulator” - Let’s see, we’ve got giant asses attacking a city, disembodied heads, the City Girls looking... magenta? Yep, this has Missy Elliott’s handiwork all over it, and it’s why the “Twerkulator” music video is such a treat. The fact that City Girls went with Elliott’s unique brand of weird for the direction of this video—as opposed to something a little safer—is pretty refreshing, and makes up for the sometimes distracting product placement moments scattered throughout the video. But oddly enough, one of the biggest product placements—JT and Yung Miami decked out in hot pink MCM branded bodysuits, seated on an MCM couch, surrounded by dancers, wallpaper, and flooring in the same pattern—looked so kooky and dope that I didn’t even clock the obvious product placement. So yeah, you might be sick of this song by now, but at least stick around for the surreal visuals. —Ashley Reese.
Celebritiesdecaturradio.com

JT of City Girls Inspired By Meeting Beyonce

Posting on Twitter, following a party in the Hamptons, she said that Beyonce's kind words made her feel like she had “made it.”. She wrote: “I love Beyoncé. If I didn’t feel like I made it no other day… tonight I did! She told me I was beautiful & she’s proud & to keep going! God look At my life….I came from nothing at all.”
Musicwyomingpublicmedia.org

Omar Apollo, 'Go Away'

Based on the title, contemporary R&B star Omar Apollo's newest single seems as though it'd be about wanting someone to leave, but, really, "Go Away" is about hoping that they'll stay. The 24-year-old Chicano artist sings about unrequited affections and the problem with time, namely, that there's never enough of it. The wavy, synth-filled instrumental paired with the singer's soulful, sweet-sounding falsetto make this song curiously danceable, but its confessional lyrics make it equally fit for a long, contemplative drive.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Toosii Shares New Song And Visual For, “Head over Hills”

Toosii, a member of the 2021 XXL Freshman Class, is back with a brand new song, “head over hills.” While his previous record found his “heart cold” after a break-up, a renewed sense of hope infuses “head over hills,” as Toosii delivers a moving declaration of love and devotion, accompanied by emotive keyboards and a soulful guitar. The track was produced by ThatBossEvan (Lil Durk, YXNG K.A) and Rocky. Download / stream HERE. View the official video HERE.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Teases Lil Durk Collab

The list of collaborations set to be included on Summer Walker’s new album is looking more and more stacked by the minute. The new mom is getting back to her craft after the birth of “Bubbles” in March, sharing snaps of studio days with SZA and Omarion. Other studio photo ops on Summer’s feed include sessions with Pharrell and Sean Garret, so clearly, the girl is working hard.
Musickiss951.com

Producer Nicole’s Friday 5 | NEW MUSIC

5. G R O W – WILLOW & Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker. Provided to YouTube by Universal Music GroupG R O W · WILLOW · Avril Lavigne · Travis Barkerlately I feel EVERYTHING℗ 2021 MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records, L... 4. Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side. No...
Musicrespect-mag.com

Tyla Yaweh Back With New Single “Back Outside”

Today, hip-hop’s boldest rockstar Tyla Yaweh unleashes a new single entitled “Back Outside.” Get it at all DSPs HERE via London Entertainment/Epic Records. The song hinges on a head-nodding beat punctuated by skittering cymbals, 808s, punchy adlibs, and a defibrillator buzz. Meanwhile, Tyla leans into the production with slick verses before announcing, “I’m back outside.”
Musichiphop-n-more.com

New Music: Fat Joe – ‘Back Outside’ (Feat. Remy Ma)

Fat joe and Remy Ma are back outside. In a recent conversation with B. Dot, Fat Joe revealed that this summer, he plans on dropping a mixtape that’s tentatively titled W.W.B.S., which stands for What Would B.I.G. Say. He described it as “grown and sexy, big boy, big money, big fun big barbecue” and not the typical Joe you usually hear on his albums. It’s something a lot of artists are likely going to do with COVID restrictions easing and it only makes sense that Joe kicks things off and drops the first song from it on Independence Day.
Musictheboxhouston.com

Pop Smoke’s 2nd Posthumous LP ‘Faith’ Dropped [NEW MUSIC]

Pop Smoke was tragically shot and killed just as his already massive star was on a definitive rise. With several songs sitting in the vault, fans of the Brooklyn rapper got treated to the second posthumous album from the artist in Faith, and fans online are sharing their thoughts. With...
MusicComplex

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert Link on New Song “Holy Smokes”

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert have joined forces yet again, this time to deliver their whimsical new track “Holy Smokes.”. In what feels like the soundtrack for a tripped-out crusade to find Excalibur, Uzi and Trippie croon, hum, and rap over a melodic beat about stacking up their bread to ridiculous amounts but still being unable to buy love with it. The cover art for the song matches the track perfectly, with a headless horseman entering a hallucinogenic kingdom with purple haze leaking from his neck.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Karol G surprises with the music video for ‘200 cups’

Everything Carolina Giraldo Navarro touches turns to gold. Reggaetonera Karol G has become one of the singers with the greatest international reference. And it is that after the release of ‘Tusa’, the artist’s career has not done more than settle even more if possible. Now, the Colombian artist has just released the video clip ‘200 Copas’ from her latest album ‘KG0516’.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

16 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

NORMANI - "WILD SIDE" (ft. CARDI B) Normani of the on-hiatus Fifth Harmony has teamed up with Cardi B for her new single "Wild Side." It finds her channelling minimal, atmospheric R&B, until the beat drops out and Cardi comes in with her characteristically boisterous rapped verse. -- KEVIN ABSTRACT...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Biz Markie’s net worth?

BIZ Markie is a hip hop legend who has left a lasting legacy on the music world. Known as the "Clown Prince of Hip Hop," he began his career working as a human beatbox for acts MC Shan and Roxanne Shanté. Who is Biz Markie?. Biz Markie is an American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy