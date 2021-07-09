Cancel
Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters ‘know what the truth is’

By BILL BARROW, JEFF AMY - Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says voters “know what the truth is” when it comes to the job he's performed as governor. Kemp spoke to The Associated Press ahead of his Saturday reelection campaign launch. In 2018, Kemp won the Republican primary for governor propelled by grassroots conservatives and a late endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. Now, former NFL player Herschel Walker is considering a primary challenge to Kemp, and Trump has vowed to campaign against Kemp to punish him for standing by Georgia's election results favoring Democrat Joe Biden. Kemp says he isn't worried about national celebrity and plans to run “scared and hard" in order to win.

Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Georgia voters to talk voting rights with Democrats Sunday

Since November’s presidential election, Georgia has been squarely in the middle of red-hot discussion and controversy over voting and voting rights. Sunday brings a roundtable discussion between high-profile Democrats and Georgia voters. Activist and potential Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will join Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar in Smyrna to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Republicans Like Bob Corker Have Nowhere to Go

Senator Bob Corker had just gotten out of a hot-yoga session with his wife on a Sunday morning in 2017 when his phone started blowing up. President Donald Trump was tweeting about him, falsely claiming that the Tennessee Republican supported the Iran deal (he did not) and that he had begged Trump for a reelection endorsement (Corker says he never did such a thing). “I got to my house, and I was dripping wet, standing in my closet, getting undressed to go jump in the shower,” Corker told me recently from his office in Chattanooga. He typed out a response: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.” Corker sent it to a couple members of his staff—“No public officials should ever send their own tweets,” he says—whom he expected to talk him down. “No, it’s too good,” they told him. “We’re going to let it go.” The comment has now been retweeted nearly 148,000 times.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Gov. Kemp Says Anti-Crime Bills Will Be Part of Fall Special Session

Republican leaders are promising quick legislative action to fight violent crime in Atlanta as the House begins hearings on crime in Georgia’s largest city. Gov. Brian Kemp told the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee on Monday that he would include anti-crime proposals for lawmakers to consider this fall when they return for a special session to redraw electoral districts.
Georgia StateValley Times-News

BERNARD COLUMN: Georgia and Voter Suppression

As forward-looking Americans, we all should be devoted toward making our Republic a more inclusive, democratic nation. And that means making voting as fair as possible. But Georgia’s SB 202, passed by the General Assembly earlier this year and quickly signed in private by Gov. Kemp, does the opposite. Arguably...
Georgia Statewtvy.com

Gov. Kemp: Georgia won’t mandate vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp says that Georgia will not have a mandated order to get residents vaccinated. Gov. Kemp says he believes it would be a wrong approach during a time in which there is mixed messages about COVID-19 and vaccines from Washington, D.C. Kemp recommends Georgians...
Georgia Stateaugustachronicle.com

Gov. Kemp makes plan to spend Georgia's extra billions from the American Relief Plan

This is a column by Charlie Harper, an Atlanta-based pubic policy expert and a longtime contributor to the Savannah Morning News. In the 1985 movie "Brewster’s Millions," Richard Pryor’s character had to spend $30 million in 30 days in order to inherit $300 million. There were a few catches: He couldn’t own anything of value at the end, he couldn’t gift the money to anyone or charity, and he couldn’t tell anyone what he was doing.
Georgia StateCBS 46

Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency as SE Georgia braces for Elsa

ATLANTA (AP) — The portion of the Georgia coast south of Brunswick is under a tropical storm warning, with forecasters expecting Hurricane Elsa to bring tropical storm conditions with sustained winds of 40 mph to 50 mph in parts of southeast Georgia. On Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp issued a state...
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.

